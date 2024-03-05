Condobolin's Crouch family named Central West flock ewe champions

A three-generation family business has taken the top spot in the Central Western PA and H Association's 25th Annual Merino Ewe Competition.
The Crouch family, of Karu, Condobolin, won the event from five other enterprises.
It's the third time the family business, which is run by Phillip Crouch, his daughter Meg and his father Harold, have won the competition after their success in 2019 and 2020.
The competition consisted of the winners and runners-up in the Condobolin, Parkes and Trundle events.
The judges were Allan Dawson, Winyar Poll Merinos, Canowindra, and Tony Inder, Allendale Merinos, Goolma. Max Longhurst, Bogan Gate, was the associate judge.
Phillip Crouch said the operation aimed to cut nine kilograms of bright, crimpy, dust resistant wool with a fibre diameter of 20 micron.
In 2022 the operation joined 1900 ewes with a 91 per cent lambing rate.
They were aiming to improve lambing rates to 100pc, Mr Crouch said. They also bred their own rams to use in the flock, which was classed by Chris Bowman.
Mr Crouch said it was an honour to win.
"This competition makes you better - it's a great privilege to win," he said.
It had been a challenging couple of years for the operation.
The flock was moved to agistment up north during floods in 2022 and joined there before being brought back.
Mr Crouch said when the operation next sold wool, some Bathurst burr was present - something that had previously never been a problem - which was brought in during the floods.
"I'd prefer a drought than a flood - floods cost a lot of money," he said.
The property is made up of 70pc black and 30pc red soil with a 400-millimetre annual average rainfall.
Mr Crouch said they shore every six months for about three years, which brought good results in terms of lambing survival and ewe health.
"Then the price of wool dropped and it wasn't worth doing, and we're back to nine months, 10 months," he said.
They now shear in June with lambing in March and April.
Judge Allan Dawson summed it up with his address to producers at the presentation night.
"The first comment I have is just how impressive these sheep are," he said.
"They're a great type with good wool quality but their frame and structure is very impressive."
In second place were the Westcott family of Inglenook, Peak Hill, who won the Parkes leg of the competition.
The operation runs Overland-blood ewes, with 1200 head joined to Merinos in 2022. A further 1400 were joined to White Suffolks for sucker lamb production.
Ian Westcott said the operation consistently lambed at a rate of 115pc and had moved to seven-monthly shearing for the younger ewes.
Judge Tony Inder said the ewes were incredibly even and structurally sound with beautiful wool.
