New bush racing feature, Trackside Country, out this Thursday

Looking for a great read? Make sure you grab this Thursday's The Land (March 7) to get a copy of Trackside Country.
The new publication, supported by Racing NSW, focuses on all things bush racing, from syndicates, to some familiar country faces with a toe in the game, as well as the reasons behind the recent success of the sport across NSW.
There's even a dash of trackside fashion.
About a decade ago, changes to waging rules in NSW signalled a shift in the industry, which allowed prize money to increase to a point where it is on par with Victoria.
A big part of the success since has also been the emergence of new initiatives that have helped create more aspirational races for country-trained horses.
This has in turn generated more interest in owning, breeding and joining syndicates, all of which is covered in Trackside Country.
With tips on where to start with that dream of owning a racehorse, to options for off-the-track and retired horses, this publication is not to be missed.
