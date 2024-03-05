Man dies after truck, car crash on highway in the Central West

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Central West region.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, at Tooraweenah, roughly 30 kilometres north west of Gilgandra, following reports of a car between a truck and a car at roughly 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 5, police said in a statement.
"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the driver of the car - a man believed to be aged in his 60s - but he died at the scene," the statement said.
"The passenger of the car - a woman aged in her 30s - sustained minor injuries and was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital in a stable condition.
"The driver of the truck was not injured.
"He was taken to Coonabarabran Hospital for mandatory testing."
Police officers have commences and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
