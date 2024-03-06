The Land
Home/News
Free

Big crowd trackside to see Blewitt's treble at Tottenham

By Virginia Harvey
March 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Renowned amateur hoop Ricky Blewitt had a fabulous afternoon last Saturday riding three of the six winners at the annual Tottenham Picnic Races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.