Big crowd trackside to see Blewitt's treble at Tottenham

Renowned amateur hoop Ricky Blewitt had a fabulous afternoon last Saturday riding three of the six winners at the annual Tottenham Picnic Races.
A tiny hamlet near the centre of NSW, Tottenham drew a large crowd to enjoy its festivities as well as rekindling friendships and family gatherings.
They witnessed Blewitt's treble of wins, which included the highlight Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup aboard top-weight Tupou trained at Dubbo by Clint Lundholm.
The Connie Greig-trained Linden Tree, which won the Condobolin Picnic Cup at its last start, was just behind Tupou (a six-year-old by former Arrowfield Stud and Japanese-bred shuttler Real Impact).
A Redoute's Choice gelding, Linden Tree also finished second to Tupou in the recent Bedgerebong Picnic Cup.
Another popular Connie Greig-trained gelding, Billy Bent Ear, made light work of his 70 kilograms with Izzy Neale in the saddle and was cheered home to win.
