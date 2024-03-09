The Land
Vintage machinery to transport Trundle visitors back in time

David Ellery
By David Ellery
March 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Trundle district farmer "Digger" Anderson, May the kelpie and Bobby the border collie aboard the rare 1928 Chevrolet four truck he is preparing to restore. Picture by David Ellery
Ever since he was knee-high to the proverbial grasshopper, "Digger" Anderson has had a love affair with pre-war farm machinery, especially the tractors manufactured by companies such as McCormick and Deering (a part of the now defunct International Harvester Corporation), Massey-Harris, Lanz Bulldog, and John Deere which is about to celebrate a century of production.

