Vintage machinery to transport Trundle visitors back in time

Ever since he was knee-high to the proverbial grasshopper, "Digger" Anderson has had a love affair with pre-war farm machinery, especially the tractors manufactured by companies such as McCormick and Deering (a part of the now defunct International Harvester Corporation), Massey-Harris, Lanz Bulldog, and John Deere which is about to celebrate a century of production.
It was inevitable, therefore, that the fourth-generation farmer who grows wheat and barley and raises fat lambs on the family property, Midlands, between Trundle and Condobolin, would become the driving force behind the Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Society's highly successful Back In Time festival.
The event, which is now in its seventh year, alternates annually between a highly popular tractor pull which can draw more than 1000 people and a heritage machinery festival that celebrates the vintage tractors, farm equipment and trucks that transformed the face of farming in NSW 100 years ago.
This year, it is the turn of the vintage stationary engine and truck show.
Dozens of vintage tractors, stationary engines and classic trucks, utes and cars will be on display at Trundle Showground on Saturday, March 16.
Vintage trucks are being included in this year's event, which runs from 8am to 8pm, for the first time.
Attractions also include a swap meet, market stalls, a bar and barbecue, live music, a senior and junior sheaf toss and dog jumping. St Patrick's School will be cooking breakfast from 8am to 10am and the live music, featuring Chris Hanson, will run from 6pm to 8pm.
The classic vehicle display begins at 11am, and those wishing to participate are asked to arrive early in order to register.
Entry is only five dollars, and organisers are hoping to attract large crowds from right across the state. Camping is available at the showground (powered and unpowered sites).
The tractor pull, for which Mr Anderson designed and built the first sled, returns in 2025.
Instigated as an opportunity to attract visitors to the village and to celebrate regional Australia's rich pastoral and agricultural heritage, the tractor pull and heritage machinery festival was conceived at a meeting at the town's historic pub on Forbes Street eight years ago.
Forbes Street is the widest street in NSW, and Trundle Hotel has the longest verandah in the state.
Mr Anderson owns an impressive collection of old tractors, farm equipment, trucks and stationary engines dating back to the early 1920s, which he has acquired over many decades.
Some of the equipment has been handed down from father to son over the generations.
His pride and joy, a rare 1930s hay press which had a featured part in the recent SBS television series While The Men Are Away, was bought by his grandfather, John Fenton Anderson, in 1940.
Mr Anderson will be displaying the machine, which was made by Horwood Bagshaw, and two rare Massey-Harris tractors at the event at the Trundle Showground.
One of the tractors is badged a Sunshine.
Although it was made in America, the brand was sold in Australia through the Sunshine Harvester network.
Founded in 1838, Horwood Bagshaw is still manufacturing farm machinery in Australia today.
One of Mr Anderson's recent acquisitions, which, while not yet quite ready to feature at Back In Time, has strong connections to the district is a historic Chevrolet four truck dating from 1928.
The vehicle is of particular interest as it was built as a light truck version of the famous General Motors sedan and is not just a ute conversion.
To find out more about Back In Time, contact the Trundle P and A Society on Facebook.
