Eye in the sky monitoring the grass that matters so you can make decisions

Accuracy and repeatability are two critical requirements for livestock producers seeking better ways to understand and manage the amount of grass and herbage available in their paddocks.
Cibo Labs extension and adoption manager, Alastair Rayner, focused on this topic at one of the seminars at AgSmart Connect in Tamworth.
Mr Rayner said Cibo Labs had partnered with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to offer MLA members free access to the Australia Feedbase Monitor.
He said the Australian Feedbase Monitor (AFM) was a grazing management tool that gave land managers satellite insights into their feed capabilities.
This includes satellite data about an individual property's feed capabilities, which, using data generated from the European Space Agency's Sentinel 2 mission, provides monthly pasture biomass estimates updated every five days at a farm level.
"I have lots of need-to-know information which should be engaged with rather than 'nice to know' products," Mr Rayner said.
This includes using the AFM data overlays for your farm's pasture biomass and ground cover at one-hectare resolution for total standing dry matter (TDSM), the distribution of predicted TSDM as kg/ha across each land parcel and ground cover percentage of plant material, either alive or dead, on or near the soil surface.
He said once in hand, this data could help the property owner understand pasture trends, including rainfall, ground cover and biomass, across their property.
Mr Rayner said AFM could also support more objective and accurate feed budgeting, leading to sustainable grazing management decisions, improving planning and responsiveness to seasonal changes and identifying underperforming areas on the property.
He said an assessment detailing the availability of fodder/forage for stock should include the following: How much feed is on offer? How long will it be expected to last? And how many livestock could be successfully run on it?
"Even more important is when the feed gaps occur and when I can match forage with feed supplements," he said.
He said the decision-making data made available to producers who sign up for either the free service or the paid subscription is drawn from satellite technology and 7500 field sites and users collecting their observations across the country.
John and Caroline Chappell run a self-replacing herd of 400 Angus females and 2000 Westvale-blood Merino ewes on 1400 hectares at Bridgewater, Dundee, on the Northern Tablelands.
Mr Chappell used the AFM as part of his broader paddock management over the summer and autumn of 2023.
He described the AFM's role as supporting his visual observations of paddock conditions, particularly reinforcing his observation that biomass changes occurred earlier and more broadly across his operation.
This certainty helped alter his approach to strategic supplementary feeding. Based on his observations and use of the AFM, Mr Chappell brought the start of that feeding program forward one month.
He also said he intends to measure this decision's impact on sheep liveweight and fleece production against previous years.
Mr Chappell said his crucial lesson was to trust the observations he makes and use the AFM as a support tool.
Initially, he was worried he was hung up on the impact less desirable species, such as African lovegrass, had on the AFM results, as they had high biomass but low-value feed across areas of his property.
However, he said the AFM could be used to confirm the areas dominated by lovegrass and possibly require different grazing strategies.
His message is to use the AFM to shape observations with greater accuracy and form more specific management options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.