The Land
Home/Beef

Eye in the sky monitoring the grass that matters so you can make decisions

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cibo Labs extension and adoption manager Alastair Rayner discusses strategic fodder management practices with beef producer Selena Sylvester, Five Star Angus, Nundle, at AgSmart Connect, Tamworth. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Cibo Labs extension and adoption manager Alastair Rayner discusses strategic fodder management practices with beef producer Selena Sylvester, Five Star Angus, Nundle, at AgSmart Connect, Tamworth. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

Accuracy and repeatability are two critical requirements for livestock producers seeking better ways to understand and manage the amount of grass and herbage available in their paddocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.