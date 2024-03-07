An expanding Kenway and Clark buys out Carruthers dealership

Agricultural and construction machinery specialist, Kenway and Clark, has strengthened its position in the Australian farm machinery industry with the purchase of two dealerships in southern NSW.
It announced today (March 7) that it has purchased Carruthers Machinery dealerships in Cowra and Young.
Kenway and Clark chief executive officer, Pete McCann, says the acquisitions take its network to nine dealerships across NSW and Queensland.
"Cowra and Young are very active, productive farming regions with a strong cropping cycle producing similar offerings to those from areas where Kenway and Clark is already based," Mr McCann said.
"This acquisition simply makes sense, it's such a good fit.
"We're really looking forward to applying our extensive industry knowledge and experience into a new market while extending our footprint in one of the state's most agriculturally diverse regions."
Mr McCann said the company has a proven track record of marketing popular franchises which was why it has been a leading Case IH dealer for more than 35 years.
Winner of multiple Case IH Dealer of the Year awards, Kenway and Clark has a particularly strong presence with farming communities in North West NSW and just over the border into Queensland, but expanding into other regions was a priority, he said.
"This really exciting announcement means Kenway and Clark and Carruthers customers now have access to parts stock across our dealerships, and with that, our team is able to support and service our clients better than ever," Mr McCann said.
"Our customers can expect more access to farm and construction machinery parts across a more extensive supply base, and the movement of products between branches when needed.
"For existing Carruthers customers, you can expect to see the same familiar faces at your local dealerships and all warranties, as well as sales and maintenance contracts, will be fulfilled."
The company said in the coming months it would work closely with existing Carruthers staff, customers and the Cowra and Young local communities, to ensure a smooth transition.
Carruthers Machinery owners, Brian and Suzanne Carruthers, said they couldn't have been happier about the sale of their Cowra and Young dealerships to Kenway and Clark, having also been close friends with its owner Peter Burey for more than 30 years.
"Back in 1990 Peter was a farm machinery area representative who I met while working in sales," Mr Carruthers said.
"He was instrumental in starting me on my journey into agriculture and provided ongoing guidance.
"Now he's instrumental as I exit the industry - essentially, we have come full circle and I'm delighted."
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager, Aaron Bett, said the purchase was great news for the many Case IH customers in the Cowra and Young areas.
"I'm confident these two branches will continue to go from strength to strength under its management and local customers will quickly see the benefits of access to a larger network that has built its business with a strong focus on customer service and support," he said.
"I would like to acknowledge Brian Carruthers who has overseen the Cowra and Young Carruthers Machinery dealerships since 1996 - on his watch these dealerships have played a highly significant role in the local farming sector."
Kenway and Clark will formally take over the Cowra and Young dealerships from July 1, 2024.
Kenway and Clark, now more than 60 years old itself, has branches in Moree, Goondiwindi, Inverell, Wee Waa, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Walgett.
The company was started by Harold Kenway and Ted Clark in 1960, with its first dealership in Frome Street, Moree, as an International Harvester Dealer.
These days it features Case IH, Case IH Construction, K-Line, Kelly, Agri-Spread and Grizzly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.