An expanding Kenway and Clark buys out Carruthers dealership

By Kenway and Clark Takes Over Carruthers in Cowra and Young
March 7 2024 - 1:45pm
Kenway and Clark owner Peter Burey with long-time friend Brian Carruthers, of Carruthers Machinery, Cowra and Young. Picture supplied.
Agricultural and construction machinery specialist, Kenway and Clark, has strengthened its position in the Australian farm machinery industry with the purchase of two dealerships in southern NSW.

