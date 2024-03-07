Meet the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition finalists

Nine driven auctioneers from across Australia will take the stage at the Sydney Royal Easter Show this month to take a shot at claiming the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association National Young Auctioneers Competition title.
The Land sat down with the young men to learn more about their journey so far to the national competition rostrum.
No stranger to the industry, Michael Purtle is the son of Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, based in Manilla, and said following in his dad's footsteps was a no-brainer.
"I have a passion for auctioneering and I love dealing with people every day," he said. The young agent said the skill took practice.
"Understanding the dynamics of the whole auction space has been my biggest learning curve," he said.
"It was very nerve-racking at the start, but I think nerves are a good thing."
Michael said he would continue to sell within his local cattle and sheep markets leading up to the big day.
"There's a lot of great young auctioneers and agents, so to be able to get a spot is quite humbling in itself."
Born and bred in Inverell, Justin Oakenfull first joined the Elders team in 2016 as a trainee based in Gundagai.
In the years since, he has worked across various NSW and Victorian locations before making the move back home to the local branch.
With plenty of opportunities throughout his traineeship to try his hand at auctioneering, Justin said it was a skill he kept pursuing.
"It came a lot easier than I thought it would, but in saying that, there are a lot of people that have helped me along the way," he said.
The agent utilises his skillset at both weekly prime cattle, and sheep and lamb sales, as well as a monthly store sale in the local area.
Hailing from the north, Dustyn Fitzgerald works for Queensland Rural and sells at local weekly prime and store cattle sales.
Growing up in south-west Queensland, Dustyn worked on stations across both Western Australia and the Northern Territory and completed a stint at Stanbroke feedlot in Chinchilla before moving to Charters Towers in 2021.
Dustyn said he was thrown into the world of auctioneering and started with a charity auction held in Greenvale.
"I had a crack and sold a few items," he said.
"There's a big difference from then to now.
"I then started selling in Mareeba to get warmed up, and once they thought I was right to start selling in Charters, they let me sink my teeth into it."
Rockhampton-based agent Simon Kinbacher will make the journey south to compete from the beef capital in central Queensland.
Working for GDL (Grant Daniel Long agency), Simon is no stranger to the livestock industry having grown up on his family's cattle property Garthowen in Biggenden.
After graduating high school he made the move to GDL Dalby where he worked for six months before taking up an opportunity with another agency based in Rockhampton. Simon rejoined the GDL family in 2022.
With a career tie to cattle always in mind, he took out the runner up position at the 2023 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition.
Simon said he'd keep fine tuning his skills at the weekly Gracemere sale in preparation for the big day.
"I'm excited to go down and have another go at it."
Harry is no stranger to the Young Auctioneers Competition, claiming runner-up in 2022 and taking out top honours in 2023.
Starting his career with Kerr and Co in Hamilton, he moved to Elders in 2018 as part of the Livestock Career Development Program and worked in eight different locations over the following 18 months. He is currently based in Albury as a territory sales manager.
Preparing for the big stage this year, Harry said he was selling at every opportunity he had to continue honing his skill. Competition aside, the young agent said he always knew this was a pathway he wanted to pursue.
"I really enjoy the interactions with clients, buyers and fellow agents," he said.
Born and bred in Ballarat, Ned Balharrie is a third-generation stock agent following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
He began his traineeship with the local Nutrien Ag Solutions branch in 2017 before spending time working in Wagga Wagga for three years.
A tragic farming accident, which saw the passing of his father, prompted Ned to move back home to Ballarat to take over his father's portfolio at the local Nutrien branch and continue his legacy.
The tenacity to have a crack gave Ned the opportunity to start his auctioneering journey.
"I thought to myself I'd give it a go with some guidance from good mentors in the industry who were able to help and give me feedback," he said.
His role sees him work across both sheep and cattle markets.
No stranger to the competition rail, Jack Guy claimed the 2023 state honour at the ALPA South Australia Young Auctioneers Competition.
Growing up in Mount Compass on the Fleurieu Peninsula, Jack commenced his traineeship with Nutrien Ag Solutions whilst completing his final schooling years.
His training eventually led him to work across both South Australia and NSW for several years before joining the local Bordertown branch.
"I've always loved agriculture and I always knew I was going to do something in the industry," he said.
The auctioneering pathway came naturally working within his role and he began his journey selling at monthly store sales. Building upon his skillset, he now sells weekly at Naracoorte among other special store or weaner sales.
"It took me a little bit, you start off slow, but I knew I'd go down that path," he said.
There's a new auctioneer on the block and he's ready to take the competition head on.
Originally from Penola off a family farm, Josh Pahl now lives and works in the Naracoorte area as a livestock agent with Southern Australian Livestock.
He discovered a passion for livestock and agriculture growing up, which he now uses in his auctioneering as an agent.
He started off selling at clearing sales and local sporting club auctions, which led to selling weekly at the Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange, auctioneering the sheep market and cow run when needed.
"The part I enjoy most when auctioneering is creating an engaging atmosphere that draws buyers attention, resulting in the best results for our clients' livestock."
Originally from Perth, Austin Gerhardy completed a degree in agribusiness during which he also applied for a livestock traineeship with his now agency.
He said he fell into the role by chance after exposure to the industry whilst working on properties throughout high school.
"I knew that I wanted to work with livestock and people," he said.
"This role perfectly combines both."
The young agent typically sells at the local weekly trade sales, monthly store sales, and during the warmer months, the weekly weaner sales, which run from November through to early February.
"I have also had the opportunity to sell at stud sales and clearing sales," he said.
Austin said he was looking forward to gaining exposure selling on the big stage.
