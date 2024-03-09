Letters to the editor | Well what do 'Ewe' know?

I recently spent some time on the high pastures of Armidale.
I watched as mobs of fellow Merinos and Angus grazed the luscious grasses which had sprung into action after recent rain.
I spoke with Mark, a Merino ram. He told me of his owner's wailings and cursing's during last September.
Mark recounted to me how he saw many of the older ewes sold, much to his disappointment. So, I made the trip down to Tamworth, speaking with Cow and Sheep alike as I went.
Something was a-hoof, I realised. Why the frustration? Why had grazers sold and for such poor prices? The feed was fine around the regions, the weather was slightly warm, but other than that, there's not much even I could complain about.
When I arrived at the yards I spoke with a Dorset ram. His voice was gruff and his coat overgrown. He told me his owners, an electrician and a hairdresser, had decided to send him off after speaking with their neighbour who was fretting and fussing about the 'Bureau'.
I wandered through the yards and heard similar stories. Stories of grumbling over-dependence on forecasts and stories of ludicrous luck.
But while I'm not sure who to blame in this, I know this much. Everyone's got a story, but it seems the loudest one is the one that matters.
COLIN FIRTH, Tamworth.
It is difficult to trust politicians and governments, especially those that promote false information.
This week I have seen the misleading Australian Government television advertisement, paid for with our taxes, promoting the Murray-Darling Basin Plan. It actually makes me quite angry every time I see the advertisement.
While I acknowledge a plan was needed, it is not accurate to say the nation's food supply could be threatened "if we don't act". Quite the opposite; the Basin Plan is threatening food security by not balancing farming and environmental needs.
Of course, the government doesn't tell us the Basin Plan is significantly increasing flood risk and is exacerbating the damage to our rivers from European carp by providing ideal breeding conditions.
It also won't admit that storing massive volumes of water in Upper Murray dams is of no help whatsoever to solving issues with the Darling/Baaka River, where most of the environmental problems exist.
Perhaps the Albanese Government's next advertising campaign could focus on the massive cost of the Basin Plan, which looks set to soar well above its $13 billion budget, and highlight the plan's numerous failings which it continually refuses to address.
SHELLEY SCOULLAR, Albury.
It was inevitable that Louis Dreyfus would finally end up owning Namoi Co-Op, just as there was no doubt that the Foreign Investment Review Board would allow the foreign takeover of another Australian grower entity and just as our political leaders appear to savour the sell-off of our key strategic assets.
As Namoi chair Tim Watson indicated, the growers with their cheap share script may as well stay home rather than attend the extraordinary meeting. Louis Dreyfus will post its cheque afterwards because the major corporate shareholders will carry the day and vote away their ownership of the former co-op.
Growers need not be surprised when their relationship with their old cooperative then changes dramatically as they become a simple customer for the new owner.
Louis Dreyfus did not come down in the last shower.
Media reports state that Louis Dreyfus has sewn up a deal with the Namoi Co Op shareholders, but the question is, have the former grower owners of the entity been well and truly stitched up?
JOCK MUNRO, The Brae, Rankins Springs.
The latest Government advertising campaign supports the view that tighter regulations are required over government advertising. However, the government is making emotive and inaccurate claims about the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
This expensive campaign is no doubt designed to overcome all the negativity around this failing plan, and in particular, the genuine concerns of rural communities in relation to water buybacks.
There are pretty pictures of birds which are supposedly threatened, and parched lands showing the effect of drought, effectively used to stir the emotions. But surely the use of misleading information in this advertisement is a step too far.
For starters, the plan is removing massive quantities of water from food production, and the only possible result is higher food prices and a heavier reliance on imports, in contrast to our historic legacy of being a significant exporter. This, of course, will also impact Australia's balance of trade.
Rivers will not run dry, as the advertisement claims. Under the Basin Plan we are recovering unnecessary volumes of water and storing it in upstream dams, with the resultant increased flood risk to public and private infrastructure when unexpected rain events occur. Nor will the current focus of the Basin Plan protect us from fish kills, because these are predominantly in the Darling River system and the stored water is in the Upper Murray. You cannot use stored Murray water to fix problems in the Darling.
So, rather than trying to hoodwink Australians with falsehoods, the Albanese Government would be better served by trying to work with communities and improve this failing Basin Plan.
SUE BRAYBON, Tocumwal.
Could I suggest to Stuart that the Murray Darling Basin covers a much larger area than the Murray River and it's tributaries.
We have had very little flow from Bourke to Wentworth since former water minister, Katrina Hodgkinson, allowed the irrigators to double and in cases treble their pump sizes and also to pump from low and medium flows in 2012.
Since then we have had six water ministers, five from the same party. We now have the sensible, level-headed Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek, who has promised the lower Darling a better flow.
If an irrigator up north wants to retire and sell his water quota to the government, it won't put his town into lockdown and the water won't go into a dam.
It will help a heap of people along the lower Darling.
If a "cocky" sells out to National Parks, and stops buying utes and fencing gear, the town doesn't go backwards.
Step over the boundary fence Stuart (Stuart Hipwell, "A methodology of fools", Letters, The Land, February 29, p26), have a look in outback NSW, come to Wilcannia or Menindee and see what the real world is.
You will find Tanya knows exactly what she is doing and will arrive at her target.
BILL ELLIOTT, Wilcannia.
Peter Dutton invites us to believe in and take a punt on small-scale nuclear's viability.
However, unless he has experience with obtaining financial backing for large energy projects in Australia, how can that be compared with Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's withering assessment? ("Forrest urges renewable rush", The Land, February 29, p8).
It is not just Twiggy, but independent experts who are saying the nuclear option is too slow and way too expensive compared with renewables (even including the cost of firming the grid).
JIM ALLEN, Panorama, SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.