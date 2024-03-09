Letters to the editor | Well what do 'Ewe' know?

Rivers will not run dry, as the advertisement claims. Under the Basin Plan we are recovering unnecessary volumes of water and storing it in upstream dams, with the resultant increased flood risk to public and private infrastructure when unexpected rain events occur. Nor will the current focus of the Basin Plan protect us from fish kills, because these are predominantly in the Darling River system and the stored water is in the Upper Murray. You cannot use stored Murray water to fix problems in the Darling.