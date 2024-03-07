The Land
Home/Cropping

Expert speaker line-up at FarmLink grower focuses on profitable crops

March 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO's Dr John Kirkegaard will discuss the region's most profitable crop sequences at FarmLink's Breakfast Updates. Picture supplied
CSIRO's Dr John Kirkegaard will discuss the region's most profitable crop sequences at FarmLink's Breakfast Updates. Picture supplied

Southern NSW's most profitable crop sequences and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions will be the focus of this year's FarmLink Breakfast Updates in Temora on March 19 and Yerong Creek on March 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.