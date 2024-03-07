Expert speaker line-up at FarmLink grower focuses on profitable crops

Southern NSW's most profitable crop sequences and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions will be the focus of this year's FarmLink Breakfast Updates in Temora on March 19 and Yerong Creek on March 20.
Expert speakers at this year's events include Dr John Kirkegaard (CSIRO), Mathew Dunn (NSW DPI), Warwick Badgery (NSW DPI), Rohan Brill (Brill Ag), and Cassandra Schefe (AgriSci).
Dr Kirkegaard and Mr Dunn (2023 GRDC Emerging Leader) will discuss long-term GRDC-funded research into southern NSW's best-performing crop sequences through the 'Improving Farming Systems in Southern NSW' project.
This project, which began in 2018, investigates strategies to convert annual rainfall into more profit across a crop sequence while managing costs, risk, soil fertility, weeds, and diseases.
Led by Dr Kirkegaard, it concentrates on three main variables: early sowing, nitrogen strategy, and diversity (legumes in rotation).
The project aims to improve whole farm profitability by identifying the agronomic factors driving profit and the management practices optimising returns.
The breakfast meeting will also explore a related paddock-scale demonstration project that looks at management strategies from the small plot trials and aims to validate those strategies on-farm with growers and advisors.
This larger paddock-scale project, Improved Drought Resilience through Optimal Management of Soil and Water, is led by the Southern NSW Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub in partnership with Riverine Plains.
NSW DPI's Warwick Badgery will discuss reducing GHG emissions in cropping systems and responding to drivers for change.
Rohan Brill from Brill Ag will speak about the value of nutrition and pulses in the rotation to achieve high canola yields.
Cassandra Schefe from AgriSci will discuss the next phase of the Cool Soil Initiative, including a farmer-focused approach to Scope 3 emissions reporting through the supply chain.
FarmLink staff will also discuss their current portfolio of projects and research outcomes relevant to local farm enterprises.
A complimentary breakfast will be provided, and all are welcome to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.farmlink.com.au/events or call 02 6980 1333.
