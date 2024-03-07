The Land
Hicks Beef's top bulls secured by new Queensland buyers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated March 7 2024 - 7:51pm, first published 7:38pm
Queensland purchaser Gus McCormack, Glenmorgan, Hicks Beef principal Tom Hicks, Holbrook and Elders studstock agent Ryan Bajada, Wagga Wagga. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Queensland purchaser Gus McCormack, Glenmorgan, Hicks Beef principal Tom Hicks, Holbrook and Elders studstock agent Ryan Bajada, Wagga Wagga. Photo by Helen De Costa.

New Queensland buyers stepped into the market with confidence at the Hicks Beef autumn bull sale today, with all four top-priced bulls headed for Queensland.

