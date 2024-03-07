Hicks Beef's top bulls secured by new Queensland buyers

New Queensland buyers stepped into the market with confidence at the Hicks Beef autumn bull sale today, with all four top-priced bulls headed for Queensland.
All 59 bulls sold to a top price of $26,000, twice, to average $11,000.
The 34 black composite bulls sold to the equal top of $26,000 to average $10,352, while the 13 red composite bulls reached a top of $17,000 to average $10,615, and the 12 Red Angus bulls sold to a top of $23,000 to average $13,250.
Hicks Beef stud principal Tom Hicks said he was very happy with the result.
"If they [the black composite bulls] had a good index and were homozygous black, they sold well,' he said.
"Then with the reds, if they had great foot score and API, they sold well as well, there was plenty there for the commercial guys to buy.
"The thing that's been the biggest change between the last autumn sale and now is the northern interest has really whacked in.
"And lots of those are both commercial and bull breeding enterprises which has really driven the market, with them stepping into the blacks.
"The blacks have been our bread and butter commercial clients and then now there's some more interest there at the top end, which is good."
Two black composite bulls topped the sale, both purchased by Jen and Gus McCormack, Dilga, Glenmorgan, Qld.
The first of the equal top-priced black composite bulls was ABC T904, an 18-month-old, homozygous black, Hook's Beacon 56B son.
The bull recorded expected progeny differences (EPD) of maternal calving ease (MCE), rib-eye-area (REA) and all purpose index (API) all in the top five per cent of the breed with the values of +11.9, +1.56 and +173.6, respectively.
He also recorded another five traits within the top 10pc, including calving-ease (CE), birth weight, marbling, yield grade and terminal index.
The next equal top-priced black composite bull also purchased by the Glenmorgan based producers was ABC T997.
He was another homozygous black and polled bull, recording a CE figure of +20.7, along with a MCE value of +10.9, a marbling value of +0.99 and an API of +177.2, all placing him the in top 5pc.
He was described in the catalogue as being suitable to join to heifers and a star lot.
The McCormack family also purchased two red composite bulls, one being the top-priced red composite bull of the catalogue, ABC T593, for $17,000.
The GW Copperhead 919G son recorded EPDs for yearling weight, average daily gain, MCE, milk, yield grade, marbling, rib eye area and API, all in the top 20pc.
He also recorded a docility figure of +20.1, placing him in the top 5pc and weaning weight and terminal index values of +88.9 and +94, respectively, in the top 10pc.
The next red composite bull purchased by the family was also the second top-priced red composite bull, ABC T888, purchased for $14,000.
The IR Imperial D948 son displayed a stayability value of +20.6, ranking in him in the top 5pc.
Gus and Jen McCormack along with their three sons run 1000 commercial composite cows and 400 Droughtmaster cows in southern Queensland.
They plan to join the line of bulls to a select females within the composite operation to suit the phenotype of the new sires.
"We actually came down looking for red bulls, but found what we were looking for in the black bulls as well," Mr McCormack said.
"We've been looking at the Hicks' program for a long time, they've got the data and the phenotype we're looking for.
"We sell about 220 bulls each year, half-half Droughmasters and composites.
"The Droughtmaster program will still be on its own but the composite program we continue to mix genetics in that fits."
The top-priced Red Angus bull, Hicks Tiwi T24, was purchased by Kevin Graham, Kevin Graham Consulting, Brisbane, on behalf of an undisclosed client for $23,000.
The 19-month-old Hicks Ringer R95 son was described in the catalogue as a bull that was a true definition of a stud sire.
He displayed a calving ease EPD of +17.9 and an API value of +163.1 and a terminal index of +95.2, all placing him in the top 5pc.
There were multiple volume buyers throughout the draft, including S Kidman and Co Pty Ltd, Brisbane, Qld, who purchased four bulls to a top of $11,000 to average $9750.
Long-term clients of the Hicks Beef program Kevin and Libby Heggen, Hedley Range Angus stud, Binginwarri, Vic, purchased three Red Angus bulls to a top of $22,000 to average $14,666.
Sanderson Pastoral Company, Mannus, purchased four bulls to average $7250.
The sale was conducted by Elders Holbrook with Matt Tinkler and Brett Shea as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
