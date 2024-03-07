The Land
Truck driver arrested after wild chase from Queensland into NSW

By Newsroom
March 8 2024 - 7:59am
Police will speak to the driver when he is deemed fit. File picture
A man remains under police guard in hospital after a truck was pursued from Queensland into NSW, hitting two police vehicles in the process, before it was eventually stopped south of Moree overnight.

