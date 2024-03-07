Truck driver arrested after wild chase from Queensland into NSW

A man remains under police guard in hospital after a truck was pursued from Queensland into NSW, hitting two police vehicles in the process, before it was eventually stopped south of Moree overnight.
New England police officers were alerted by Queensland Police at roughly 6pm, on Thursday, March 7, a table-top truck carrying an allegedly stolen bobcat, had entered NSW at Boggabilla and was being driven south along the Newell Highway, NSW Police said in a statement.
"They were advised the truck had been followed by Queensland Police, with a 27-year-old senior constable sustaining minor injuries when his vehicle was allegedly rammed at Millmerran. He was treated in hospital and allowed to leave," the statement read.
"NSW Police attempted to intercept the truck about 100 kilometres north of Moree, however, the driver allegedly ignored directions and continued south, with the truck frequently crossing to the incorrect side of the highway.
"A pursuit was initiated with road spikes deployed at the Gwydir River Bridge, 10km north of Moree, which deflated one front tyre; however, the driver continued south."
The truck clipped a fully-marked NSW Police caged-truck, which had been positioned to block northbound traffic as a precaution and rendered it unusable.
The truck continued on the wrong side of the highway for a further 10km before hitting a power pole snapping it off and dislodging the bobcat from the tray. Powerlines were also brought down.
The truck was again driven from the scene, leaving the bobcat behind, and continuing to swerve into northbound lanes. Dozens of light and heavy vehicles were forced to pull off the highway to avoid a collision with the oncoming vehicle.
The truck eventually came to a stop south of Gurley, about 30km south of Moree. The front nearside wheel had been ground down to the steel hub.
Police arrested a 24-year-old Quirindi man, who they will allege was the driver of the truck.
He was taken to Moree hospital for assessment and mandatory blood and urine testing and remains there under guard. Police will speak with him once he's deemed fit.
The bobcat had been reported stolen from Boonah Showground in Queensland yesterday morning.
The Newell Highway was closed in both directions between Moree and Bellata for several hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage removed.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision of the incident, especially truck drivers, to contact Moree Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
No NSW Police officers or members of the public were injured.
