The Land
Home/Cropping

SunRice releases pool price range for the 2024 crop year

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SunRice CEO Paul Serra said shipping is the main cost impacting rice pool ranges. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
SunRice CEO Paul Serra said shipping is the main cost impacting rice pool ranges. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

With rice harvest in the coming months, SunRice chief executive officer Paul Serra announced the opening Riverina rice pool range for the 2024 crop year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.