Level crossing trial hailed a 'step in the right direction', but is it enough?

Lobby groups have deemed a $1.2 million trial of new digital technology to improve level crossing safety "a step in the right direction," but more still needs to be done to reduce collisions between vehicles and trains.
There are about 2700 level crossings in NSW, including 1360 on public roads.
Of these, 925 are passively controlled by stop or give way signs.
According to Transport for NSW, there were 54 crashes between trains and vehicles at level crossings in NSW, with 14 fatalities and 24 serious injuries between 2001 and 2020.
The trial will test the Rail Active Crossing System (RAXS) to the test at sites in NSW that are yet to be determined.
The technology developer, Rail Safety Systems, describes it as a modular, low-cost, solar-powered, wireless solution specifically designed for rural and remote locations to turn passive level crossings into active sites, which warn motorists of an approaching train with flashing lights and train-activated signage.
The first level crossing with the new technology will be installed this year.
"Geography, lack of access to power, and other infrastructure constraints mean it is not always possible to install traditional level crossing treatments," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"I am pleased to be able to announce a trial of this innovative technology, which has been long awaited by regional communities, survivors and family members of those we have lost in level crossing crashes.
"If successful, the trial of RAXS technology could make activating more regional level crossings more affordable and rolled out more quickly. Up to three sites could be upgraded for the cost of traditional level crossing treatments."
CWA of NSW has advocated on this issue for several years.
The CWA backed Maddie Bott, a young woman who has campaigned on the issue after her fiance Ethan Hunter and his workmate Mark Fenton lost their lives in a level crossing accident near Bribbaree in 2021.
CWA of NSW president Joy Beames said while it was a step in the right direction, she questioned why it had taken more than two years for government to commit to investing in one of three minimum measures outlined in a submission to parliament in November 2021, calling for improved safety of rail level crossings throughout NSW.
"The petition on level crossing safety was presented to the NSW Parliament by Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke on behalf of Maddie Bott," Mrs Beames said.
"The petition had more than 21,000 signatures and was supported by CWA of NSW."
Mrs Beames said more funding and action were required to reduce collisions at level crossings.
"Given there are 925 passive crossings without boom gates and/or flashing lights in NSW, $1.2 million is not going to be sufficient to address the issue," she said.
"There needs to be mandatory train-activated warning lights at all level crossings, and where they cannot be closed or grade separated, mandatory reflective material and strobe lights on all locomotives."
Mrs Beames also suggested lowering speed limits on all highways approaching level crossings.
