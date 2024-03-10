Glenn Frazer's lifelong love affair with the sport of racing

Think of almost any aspect of racing in Central Western NSW, and chances are Glenn Frazer has had some involvement.
He was born to a racing family at Grenfell, where the whole family was involved. Two uncles were stewards. One moved to Queensland, and the other to the United States to carry on their work.
His father was a strapper for a trainer who took a horse to the Melbourne Cup, his father going along with the horse.
Glenn's father died when Glen was just four. He and his four brothers, at 6, 8, 10 and 12, were brought up by their mother in the 1960s when social services were almost unheard of.
"Mum taught sewing and cooking at school. We had a lot of fun; we'd catch rabbits," he said. "We never missed a feed or a warm bed."
"When I was in high school, I was four foot, 11 inches (150 centimetres) tall and weighed 35 kilograms; I knew I was made to be a jockey," he said.
By the time he was eight, he was riding trackwork, rising at 5am and home for breakfast at 8am, off to school, and then back to do more work in the trainers' stables.
"I didn't take homework home for four years," he said.
"I was riding in races for the last 18 months I was at school. When I was 15, I got an apprenticeship with Teddy Stanton, who trained for the Ingham Brothers."
Once Glenn "got into the business" of racing, he embraced the career. In 1977, at 17, he was the leading apprentice and open rider in the Central West Racing District.
"I won most of the major cups in the bush. Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange, Forbes, Coonamble, Grenfell. All of them except Cowra. Then in 1979 a bad fall while racing at Wyong resulted in a broken femur and a long lay-off.
"I rode against the doctor's orders and there was a fair bit of pain. So I gave it away when I was 21."
The next couple of decades would be spent working with Thoroughbreds; Newhaven Park at Boorowa, preparing yearlings, Freemans Reach to run Glenroy Stud for five years, Corumbene Stud at Dunedoo, and a couple of small studs at Bylong.
"Then I went to work for David Reid's Minnamurra group and I've been there for 17 years."
While no longer working on horse studs, a Thoroughbred mare called Nicola he bought during the pandemic, which he runs alongside his Playmore Stockhorse stud, has kept his toe in the game.
"Racing was about the only thing going on," he said about COVID. "So I bought a mare called Nicola and had a bit of fun."
The half-sister to Group I winning sprint star, Overpass, won Mr Frazer three races, with him riding the track work - a role he's had to since step back from due to an injured shoulder from a fall from a water tank at work.
