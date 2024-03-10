Promising, new winter legume varieties becoming available

Compared to winter crops such as wheat barley and canola, we don't see a lot of new winter legume pasture varieties being released.
Perhaps this is a reflection on where research dollars go.
However, a few new - or relatively new - releases are coming forward to offer pasture upgrades for many situations.
SerraMax yellow serradella is a new release likely to be important on lighter and medium textured soils, including those quite acidic in the topsoil, subsoil, or both.
It is an early flowering variety and should suit lower and medium rainfall environments.
In many respects it is similar to King, but with much higher seed yields is therefore likely to be more popular with seed producers.
SerraMax especially suits the trend of sowing hard seeded (unprocessed seed, often self-harvested) winter legumes in summer, well ahead of the autumn break.
Summer sowing commonly results in earlier establishment and much better winter production.
Avila, a later maturing yellow serradella, for higher rainfall areas, also is well suited to summer sowing.
The logic of summer sowing is that good level of seed breaks down to soft seed via natural day and night temperature variability.
SerraMax has excellent productivity, persistence, and tolerance to pests like aphids and mites.
It's higher seed yield and suitability to direct seed harvest should help its popularity.
Diaman2ti is a new superior bladder clover that is likely to greatly upgrade the role of this winter legume species.
Diaman2ti bladder clover suits mildly acidic to alkaline sandy-loam and loam soils and regions with low to medium rainfall.
Diaman2ti and existing variety Bartolo have high levels of hard seed and also suit summer sowing.
Diaman2ti has several features far superior to Bartolo.
It is a much higher seed yielder, which should result in lower seed costs, and it has greater herbage production.
Bladder clover can grow to a height of 0.5 metres.
It requires well drained soils with a pH (CaCl2) 5.0 or more, meaning it's more comparable to the pH tolerance of sub clover.
It also has a moderate to deep root system, reaching 1.3m in depth, compared to around 0.9m for sub clover and medic.
Diaman2ti is more robust and has produced similar quantities of herbage to arrowleaf clover but with a much better leaf to stem ratio.
Seed of Diaman2ti is more than 90 per cent hard and if sown in summer (unprocessed seed), 40-60pc will breakdown and germinate on opening autumn rains.
Other attributes include flowering 10-14 days earlier than Bartolo while its hard seed is more resilient to false breaks and has a more upright growth habit with Bartolo being more prostrate.
In trials it has out-yielded Bartolo by 35pc and seed production on average was by up to 100pc in lower rainfall zone.
The new French (Pink) serradella variety Fran2o, also suits summer sowing in particular - a consequence of its high hard seed content and good natural breakdown to soft seed.
Fran2o, with quick maturity, suits low to medium rainfall environments and has an initial hard seed content of more than 90pc.
However, 40-60pc of this breaks down over summer and is capable of germination by autumn.
Trigonella is an interesting new winter legume with the first commercial variety close to release.
It has performed well on soils in NSW with a pH (CaCl2) from 4.8 to 5.4.
Grazing studies have shown no ill effects to Merino sheep or meat taint from the curry smells peculiar to the species.
Trigonella can also be established by dormant summer sowing.
It has an initial hard seed content of more than 90pc, with 30-60pc becoming germinable by the autumn break.
Trigonella can also be sown using scarified seed in autumn.
It sets pods at the top of the plant, allowing easy harvest, and has a root system up to 1.4m deep, superior to sub clover and medics.
Much of this information has been gleaned from southern NSW research led by Dr Belinda Hackney.
Researchers responsible for release of these new varieties include Dr Brad Nutt, Rob Harrison, Professor John Howieson, Dr Ron Yates and Dr Angelo Loi.
Further information can be found at https://grdc.com.au/resources-and-publications/all-publications/publications/2023/pasture-legumes-manual.
Next week: Another Soil carbon update.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.