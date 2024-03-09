Picnic race meetings have a deep-seated tradition in regional Australia, with some of the oldest still being held in the state's north west.
Moree picnics began in 1924, and all stops are out to ensure the club's centenary celebrations are memorable.
Nearby Talmoi started in 1911 and Mallawa first raced in 1930.
The three clubs have all been racing since, barring wet weather and the war years.
The three meetings became known as Bush Racing's Golden Triangle about 20 years ago and are held two weeks apart in May-June; Mallawa on the Saturday of the June long weekend and Moree and Talmoi book-end Mallawa two weeks either side.
Moree kicks off the carnival in late May at Moree racecourse. Mallawa has its own unique horse-shoe-shaped dirt track about 70 kilometres west of Moree, just off the Gwydir Highway. The only other building at Mallawa is the Mallawa School.
The Talmoi track is on the edge of Garah, a small farming village about 50km north-west of Moree.
"Horse numbers are always very good at all three meetings, and with feature races like the NSW $50,000 Picnic Championship Final now on the racing calendar, more people are trying to win races on the picnic circuit across NSW," said Moree racing writer and horse owner, Bill Poulos.
Bill has been a bush racing writer for nearly 40 years and was also Moree Race Club secretary for a short period about 20 years ago.
"My wife Cindy and myself have shares in a couple of racehorses, and this year will be very special for us and our big group of owners," he said.
The couple are part of the Our Next New Horse syndicate, which races Fiocchi, a chestnut/grey gelding trained by Peter Sinclair, also of Moree.
After having won the Boolooroo Cup at Moree picnics twice already, they have their sights on a hat-trick in May this year.
He said being the race meet's centenary will make it extra special as well.
