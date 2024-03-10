How to share in racing's thrills

"We spend 100 hours researching before we purchase any horse. Starting with several weeks analysing pedigrees on every horse. We inspect every horse twice and come up with a shortlist, which is provided to our trainers and vet. The vet views the x-rays and performs a clinical examination before the horse parades in the sale ring. The horse must be 100pc clean on its x-ray and examination; if not, it will be removed from our shortlist.