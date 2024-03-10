How to share in racing's thrills

For many, the thrill of watching their racehorse flash past the finish post in first place is as good as it gets, regardless of whether it is a metropolitan or country meeting.
The people behind Group One Thoroughbreds, an outfit which specialises in country ownership syndicates, understand this.
Director Jeremy Azzopardi highlighted the benefits of joining a syndicate.
"Syndicates typically provide more frequent communication than racing with a trainer with more control over your horse and its career," he said. "Typically, syndicates also keep a share in their horses, which gives you peace of mind that they, too, believe in the horse.
"We also have a number of trainers we deal with, which gives owners more choice."
Jeremy suggested reading each syndication company's public disclosure statement or prospectus to compare products, which must be provided by a licensed syndicator to all prospective owners.
For a 2.5 per cent share in a racehorse, Group One charges $115 a month with their country trainers, which covers all costs.
"We have systems in place to streamline communications from the trainer to owners and provide videos of trials, trackwork and jockey reports," Jeremy said.
"We spend 100 hours researching before we purchase any horse. Starting with several weeks analysing pedigrees on every horse. We inspect every horse twice and come up with a shortlist, which is provided to our trainers and vet. The vet views the x-rays and performs a clinical examination before the horse parades in the sale ring. The horse must be 100pc clean on its x-ray and examination; if not, it will be removed from our shortlist.
"Finally, we value each horse. We never purchase a horse above our valuation as it would mean our prospective owners would pay more than we think the horse is worth."
Jeremy said joining a syndicate was relatively simple.
"You first need to find a horse that appeals to you," he said. "Then, you can reach out via our website or social media with any questions, and our team will send you an email or call to answer any questions and offer you extra information. If you choose to proceed, our team will email the required documents to sign."
Group One owners have tasted plenty of success on the racetrack over the years, the most recent being Le Melody.
"We purchased her for $16,000. She has won six races from 13 starts and more than $181,000 in prizemoney," Jeremy said. "She has won a Saturday city class race and was competitive in the $2 million The Kosciuszko."
When asked about his favourite racing moment, Jeremy highlighted the cleverly named Martian Queen, a mare sired by Hallowed Crown and from dam Lookin At Mars.
"She had a nasty fall in a race at Quirindi and then came out and won two in a row at Scone," he said. "She was our first-ever winner."
An essential aspect of Thoroughbred ownership is understanding taxation requirements before purchasing.
Alto Accounting and Advisory director Murray Kilpin said it was vital to consider whether it is for hobby purposes (all prizemoney is tax-free) or whether the owner/breeder intends to run an enterprise.
"The Australian Tax Office has made it clear in the past five or so years there needs to be a distinction between racing or breeding horses as a hobby or whether the taxpayer wants to demonstrate they are conducting a business," he said.
"If your horse racing activities are of a significant scale and meet certain other ATO criteria, your activities may be considered a 'business' for tax purposes and will also meet the criteria for GST registration."
Without a doubt, Murray said the biggest mistake he sees start-up racing/breeding operations make is the assumption they can offset losses from horse racing activities against their regular income.
"The ATO has specific legislation to prevent this, commonly known as non-commercial loss (NCL) rules," he said.
"The NCL rules only apply to individuals (alone or in partnership) and prevent an individual's losses from non-commercial business activities being immediately offset against the individual's other assessable income in the year the loss is incurred.
"Due to the inherent nature of breeding and racing activities and the time lag before any income is derived, tax losses are often derived in the first few years (sometimes it can take five or more years before any profit is derived).
"Seeking early structuring advice from an industry specialist could potentially avoid the pitfalls of failing the NCL rules."
Murray said the impact of capital gains tax (CGT) was another factor that hobbyist racehorse owners often missed.
"Where a horse, or share in a horse, is purchased for more than $10,000, any sale will be subject to CGT," he said. "If a taxpayer does have a CGT event on the sale of a racehorse, you can apply other capital losses (e.g. from the sale of shares or property) against the capital gain from the racehorse sale.
"A hobby owner who owns a share in a horse subject to CGT on sale can take advantage of the general 50pc discount applied to capital assets; however, the discount only applies if the horse is owned for at least 12 months prior to sale.
"For example, 'John' buys a colt for $20,000 (including GST). The colt is then sold for $100,000, so the capital gain is calculated as $80,000 ($100,000 less horse cost of $20,000).
"Because 'John' owned the colt for two years prior to the sale he is eligible to apply the 50pc discount, resulting in an assessable gain of $40,000."
Murray's top tips for start-ups and current racing and breeding enterprises were to seek professional advice on getting the right structure, prepare a business plan and marketing plan, ensure your horses and business are appropriately insured, surround yourself with quality people and staff who are experts in their chosen field, and lastly, buy or breed fast horses!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.