The Land
New partnership between SunRice and Charles Sturt University

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
March 8 2024 - 3:00pm
Jonathon Medway and Nick Pagett from CSU at the RiceX field day. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
A new strategic partnership between Charles Sturt University and SunRice is expected to push the fast forward button on research and adoption of technology in the rice industry, as well as tackling challenges of water and sustainability.

