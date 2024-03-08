New partnership between SunRice and Charles Sturt University

A new strategic partnership between Charles Sturt University and SunRice is expected to push the fast forward button on research and adoption of technology in the rice industry, as well as tackling challenges of water and sustainability.
The partnership, announced at the RiceX annual field day on Thursday, will mean the Rice Research Australia Pty Ltd (RRAPL) farm at Coree will become part of CSU Agripark's global digital farm program.
SunRice head of agribusiness Nicole Griffin said it was an exciting partnership.
"We are the founding commercial industry body to be able to do so is really exciting," she said.
"It is going to open up opportunities for us to have access to digital technology and innovation.
"Next time we have a field that RRAPL, hopefully you'll have access to see all those things and that's a great investment into innovation into the rice industry."
Ms Griffin said the partnership would help foster future talent in the rice industry.
"It also gives us access to PhD students, to researchers, and also to build that talent pipeline within the rice industry," she said.
"I think what we're creating is a lot of excitement around getting involved in a career, in rice in particular, in agriculture so this will just really solidify some of those opportunities."
CSU AgriPark executive director Nick Pagett said the partnership was a fantastic opportunity for both the university and the industry.
"It really breaks new ground on how universities and organisations such as SunRice and the RRAPL facility can come together and really streamline the way we invest in research, but also scale research and help with industry adoption of technologies," he said.
Mr Pagett said the global digital farm program was about saturating their agricultural assets with as much technology as possible and testing and validating those.
He said having SunRice on board would allow an expansion of the technology being tested, as well as the opportunity for two PhD student to be involved in the digital twin program.
"They would be working exclusively in the rice industry alongside the SunRice team in supporting the development of digital twins," he said.
Mr Pagett said other benefits included working together, rather than duplicating research.
He said one of the priorities for the program would be to focus on drought technologies.
"Better water utilisation, the impacts of water buybacks and all those things meaning the rice industry need to adapt and change to lower water usage," he said.
"A lot of the work around sustainability is going to be really critical, not just water but soil carbon and emission and those areas so what technologies are both organisations working on and how we harmonise those."
Mr Pagett said AgriPark has a scope three carbon emissions program and would work on adapting that for the rice industry, working with SunRice and growers to establish a foundational level scope three carbon emissions rating.
"Then think through the practice change that's going to be required to help reduce scope three emissions, which we all know unfortunately is coming down the pipeline towards us both from market access and also regulatory requirements," he said.
"We want to get on the front foot and make sure that the industry is prepared and supported."
CSU senior research fellow Jonathon Medway said one of the first things would be to work with RRAPL on improving the current work they are conducting with autonomous irrigation infrastructure.
"Which will also be used to drive the sharing of that data, integrating that data into the global digital farm dashboard," he said.
"It means ultimately lecturers at CSU will be able flip between the sensor network on the CSU farm at Wagga and the RAAPL farm to be able to be using live data from an actively irrigated crop as part of the teaching platform.
"That then feeds into supporting research activities and then transferring knowledge back onto what's happening here at the farm.
"It is a sharing of data and resources to then drive those bigger initiatives with irrigation efficiency, sustainability, traceability."
