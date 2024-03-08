The Land
Good cattle sell well at Bega feature breeder and female sale

Alexandra Bernard
Alexandra Bernard
Updated March 8 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 5:00pm
There was mostly local buyers at Bega on Thursday. File photo.
Quality cattle attracted premiums but supply outstripped demand at Bega feature breeder and female sale on Thursday where cows with calves sold to a top of $2500 a unit.

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

