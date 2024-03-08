Good cattle sell well at Bega feature breeder and female sale

Quality cattle attracted premiums but supply outstripped demand at Bega feature breeder and female sale on Thursday where cows with calves sold to a top of $2500 a unit.
Chester and Smith agent Jason Gannon said there was mostly local buyers bidding on a mixed quality yarding of about 450.
"The good cattle sold really well but it was tough on the bits and pieces," he said.
"There was some good quality heifers and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and then a bit of a mixture of older cows and older crossbred cows and calves.
"Probably a few more cattle than we needed."
Cows with calves topped at $2500 but mostly sold for $1500 to $1900.
PTIC cows sold to a top of $1640 a head and PTIC heifers made a top of $1600, with most selling for $1250 to $1500.
Unjoined heifers sold to a top of $1760 with most making between $1100 and $1400.
The Jackson family, Bega, sold 10 Angus cows with calves for $2500.
Damien Allen, Cobargo, sold 22 Angus cows with calves for $2200.
J Corby sold 24 Hereford cows with calves for $1540 to $1780.
T Smith and R Lucas, Tilba, sold 24 mixed-breed cows with calves for an average of $1830.
Kent Farm sold 17-month-old Angus heifers for $1760.
The sale was conducted by Bega Associated Agents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.