Man charged following investigation into break-in at rural property

A man will face court charged with property-related offences in the Riverina.
Officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Riverina Police commenced an investigation after an unknown person, or persons, forced entry onto a property on Hinkler Avenue, Wagga Wagga.
The forced entry occurred sometime between 10.45am on Monday, January 29 and 9.30am on Friday, February 2, before a rifle and ammunition were allegedly stolen, police said in a statement.
"Following inquiries, about 8am yesterday (Thursday 7 March 2024), investigators attended a home on Karoom Drive, Wagga Wagga, and arrested a 30-year-old man following a short struggle," the statement read.
"He was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station and during a search of the man, police located cannabis, buprenorphine strips, and a powder substance.
"The man was charged with break and enter house - steal, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and threaten injury to person with intent prevent lawful detention."
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Friday, March 8 2024.
