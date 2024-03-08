Outstanding fattening property tipped to make $30-$35 million

Outstanding Northern NSW property Lakeside is on the market with price expectations of $30-$35 million.
The 1504 hectares (3718 acre) property is situated in the so-called 'golden triangle' area to the south east of Walcha in the renowned St Leonards Creek/Brackendale district.
Lakeside features heavy, rich black basalt soils with mainly fescue based pastures and has been developed as a high performance beef cattle fattening operation.
The property is positioned at about 1220m above sea level in two sheltered valleys.
Lakeside is divided into 57 main paddocks serviced by three laneway systems that lead to the main undercover steel cattle yards.
Water is supplied primarily from spring fed creeks in 19 of the paddocks, 60 dams, and about 40 troughs.
Rated to carry 30,000 to 35,000 dry sheep equivalents, Lakeside is estimated to carry 1500 to 1750 cows, or fatten 3000 steers or background 4500 steers annually.
Marketing agent Chris Meares, Meares & Associates, said Lakeside's position on top of the Great Dividing Range meant it received both coastal and western weather influences.
"Lakeside is among the top backgrounding and fattening properties in Eastern Australia," Mr Meares said.
"While many fatteners in the area have concentrated on backgrounding steers mainly to feed lot weights, the owners of Lakeside have purchased heavier steers and with the addition of a further 300kg over 12 months have supplied their premium beef outlets."
Lakeside will be auctioned online by Meares and Associates on April 23-24, unless sold prior.
Some cattle and plant and equipment may be able to be purchased separately
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Sam Meares, 0423 714 779, Meares & Associates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.