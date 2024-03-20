Research on reducing methane in sheep revealed at UNE

Reducing methane emissions produced by sheep was the critical topic of conversation at a free field day hosted by the University of New England (UNE).
University of New England's Professor of Animal Science Julius Van Der Werf says reducing methane in livestock, in this case sheep, will benefit anyone working in the industry interested in increasing efficiency and sustainability.
Prof Van Der Werf said Australia's decision to sign onto the Paris Agreement and a commitment to an emissions reduction target of 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 has resulted in scrutiny focused on the supply chain and how it could make reductions at their end to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
He said the field day, aimed at graziers, sheep industry professionals, and university students, displayed some cutting-edge research currently underway at UNE that limits methane production using feed additives.
He said several methane-reducing products were available for sheep producers, but, at this stage, the jury was still out on cost-effectiveness and overall efficiency.
The use of an Australian native seaweed, Asparagopsis, was an effective form of mitigation, reducing methane by up to 90 per cent. Still, it incurred a heavy economic cost, around 15 cents a head a day.
"We covered topics such as using feed additives in a commercial environment, how to grow and maintain profits while using feed additives, and some of the overall benefits that come with reducing methane from a sheep producer's perspective," Prof Van Der Werf said.
"Our job is to assess their effectiveness. We try to work with those who are more likely to be utilised and are easily provided in commercial situations.
"Asparagopsis is effective with up to 90 per cent reduction in methane, which is impressive.
"But only if you control what an animal eats. To give it in a paddock where an animal might or might not eat what you give it is probably more harmful."
He said using Agolin, a synthetic method of methane reduction, was a cheaper option to consider, but it was also less effective at a rate of about 50 per cent efficiency.
"The other thing is, what does the consumer allow us to do? If the consumer is in Europe, then (the use of the synthetic) Bromoform might be a problem.
He added producers are not always fully aware of the best options available to reduce methane and are not rewarded for their contributions.
The professor said estimates of costs for methane remediating products were still hard to pin down, but he said it was an input that would need careful monitoring.
"Something that can be made synthetically will always be cheaper. Agolin can be made easily on a large scale, costing one cent a day.
"These are guesstimates. Not all products are on the market yet, and we don't know their prices," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.