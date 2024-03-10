Smartweed on the rise in drill sown rice crops

A number of new herbicides and insecticides are being tested and released to address several issues in rice crops with promising results.
Agropraisals Pty Ltd managing director and agronomist Malcolm Taylor, Cobram, Vic, said there were currently several issues relevant to growers.
Speaking at the RiceX annual field day at Coree, near Jerilderie, last week, Mr Taylor provided growers with tips for managing these.
He said bloodworms, larvae that can feed on the seedling's radical as it emerged from the seed and render it unviable, could be an issue.
"Currently the APVMA are finalising a review on chlorpyrifos which has been the mainstay against bloodworms for the last 30 to 40 years, so we are looking for alternative treatments," he said.
"There were two experiment replicated trials done this year and an application for a label extension for Cosmos (fipronil) to apply it in floodwater will be going forward in the next week."
When it came to weeds Mr Taylor said all the fields, at the Rice Research Australia Pty Ltd (RRAPL) site st Coree, were all drill sown and treated with pre-emergent herbicides, which had become standard practice with excellent efficacy had been seen for a number of years now.
"However, this season was the coldest establishment season I have ever known and we did see injury that was exacerbated," he said.
"There were delays in getting rice through the soil and what we know is when rice is exposed to cold temperature the coleoptile length is reduced.
"If you combine that with poor drainage, particularly on low bays and heavier soils, that's when we started to see very difficult crop emergence and with that came multiple flush irrigations and what that tended to do was cause a lot of anxiety and a few resowing issues."
Mr Taylor said a strategy to avoid this was to either delay the Stomp component of the three way mixture (Stomp plus Magister plus Gramoxone), reduce rates or do sequential applications.
"We also saw if the field is left after sowing in a rilled state and then the treatments are put on you can get a situation where as the soil surface slakes then treated chemical can end up concentrated over the drilled row," he said.
"It's become obvious that we need to leave the field in a flat state before post flush pre-emergence treatments."
Mr Taylor said they also had trials looking at Sharpen (Safluenacil), which is not currently used in drill-sown rice.
"We are looking at that in addition to the three-way mix so you would broaden the spectrum of activity and pick up some broadleaves," he said.
Mr Taylor said FMC had disclosed it was working on a new grass herbicide called Dodylex.
"It is the first new mode of action herbicide in my working life," he said.
"That's quite exciting because it's controlling both barnyard grass and silver top grass which are the two most prevalent weed species in rice and showing outstanding results."
Smartweed is another issue Mr Taylor said they were seeing more and more of, with it showing up in fields that have a longer history with drill seeding.
"What we've seen from both trial results and commercial operations is that the three-way mix is exhibiting some pre-emergence control, but all good things come to an end and as we extend out the aerobic phase it tends to fail and you get later germinations," he said.
Mr Taylor said Agixa could control young seedlings, while Basagran M60 was effective on smartweeds up to 10 centimetres high.
"So it's not all bad news with smartweed, but the fascinating thing is we're seeing it in aerobic culture which is where we are tending for water-use efficiency, so we are going to encounter it more often," he said.
"There will be other smartweeds come along because we're changing the water relations in soil in that establishment phase and with that it's going to favour other weeds."
Mr Taylor said rice blast posed a serious risk to the industry and one fungicide was in its third season of testing which would likely have some activity on the disease.
"However, much better if we never get the disease so the comments about rice quarantine and biosecurity are hellishly important," he said.
