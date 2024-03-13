Simplifying the complex price shifts for cattle and beef

Cattle prices are on the way down even though supplies at saleyards have slipped.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator fell about 40 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to sit precariously on 587c/kg after Tuesday's trading.
National yardings decreased by 5802 head to total 62,583 cattle last week according to Meat and Livestock Australia market information analyst, Emily Tan.
Ms Tan said even though supply was back, the figures were still above the weekly average for this time of year.
"Quality remains a significant factor driving prices, with medium to heavy cattle for restocking fetching better prices compared to stock heading for feedlots," she said.
NSW store sale demand has been mixed and buyers have become more choosy when selecting cattle.
Elders Emms Mooney agent Harry Larnach, Blayney, said some buyer uncertainly developed during the Carcoar monthly store sale last Friday.
"Anything that's good quality is still selling well," he said.
"The good steers between 330kg and 400kg are okay, but those are the current year's drop of calves.
"Once we get onto the heavier pens of older steer it's probably a bit softer."
Weaner cattle prices were also generally cheaper during the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Premier Weaner Sale last Friday.
While plenty of potential bidders lined the buyers' rail, the dip in the prime market during the past week may have been playing on the minds of restockers and lotfeeders.
Adding speculation to the relationship between the price of cattle in saleyards and retail beef, particularly in supermarkets, ANZ Agri released its quarterly Food For Thought report on Monday.
ANZ's head of research and analysis for food, beverage and agribusiness, Matthew Mann, said the current debate was more complex than many may realise.
"This debate is far from a new one and seems to resurface every few years," he added.
"Importantly, saleyard cattle prices aren't just a reflection of the price being paid for cattle to be directly processed for meat."
He said prices were also impacted by the volume of farmers buying to restock, as well as feedlots buying to finish cattle.
"The major supermarkets are increasingly sourcing the cattle they need directly from particular farmers, rather than from the saleyards, so may be paying a different price than the market indicator," he said.
"Comparing a saleyard cattle price to a consumer beef price simplifies the complexity of the supply chain."
Only time will tell what the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will discover during it's current inquiry into the supermarket industry.
