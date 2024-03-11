The Land
Quality yearling steers sell to $1550 at Carcoar

By Karen Bailey
March 11 2024 - 3:01pm
Pete and Rebecca Mathews, Spring Terrace, sold 328kg, 10- to 12-month-old Angus steers for $1140 a head at Carcoar last Friday. They are with Mr Mathew's father, Ken Mathews. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Cattle supply lifted to 3083 head and quality was mixed during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, monthly store cattle sale last Friday.

