Quality yearling steers sell to $1550 at Carcoar

Cattle supply lifted to 3083 head and quality was mixed during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, monthly store cattle sale last Friday.
There's only a few weeks until thousands of weaner steers and heifers hit the market at Carcoar when agents hold their run of annual weaner sales.
This may have contributed to the plainer quality yarding at the sale last Friday, as vendors held back their top weaners for the annual sales.
In line with recent cattle market trends across NSW, the price trend was cheaper than last month's store sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia's Graham Richard quoted the weaner steers $50 to $60 a head cheaper, while prices for weaner heifers were $40 to $50 softer.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $400 to $1025 and when converted to cents a kilogram the tops of the Angus were about the 520c/kg mark.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers mostly ranged from $400 to $1215 and the Angus made up the bulk of this weight range and averaged $1050.
Weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $840 to $1260, while those tipping the scales at more than 330kg ranged from $1120 to $1200.
Light weaner heifers attracted bids from $280 to $670, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $450 to $850.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers mostly sold from $800 to $985 and any pens weighing more than 330kg made $1000 to $1085.
Yearling steers weighing less than 330kg attracted bids from $660 to $1140, while pens more than 330kg sold from $810 to $1550.
Light yearling heifers sold from $510 to $800, but heavier pens ranged from $900 to $1160.
The feedlots paid up to $1480 for heavy steers and to $1180 for heifers.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and cows were limited in supply and sold for $1000 to $2210.
Cows with calves sold from $1250 to $2300, while units that were also PTIC topped at $2725.
Kevin Thompson, Portland, sold six, 480kg, Coffin Creek-blood, Angus steers for $1550.
Wooloorre Farming Partnership, Crookwell, sold 13, 378kg Angus steers for $1340. The steers were from Dunoon-, Ardrossan- and Hazeldean-blood cows by Millah Murrah bulls.
Summer Hill Angus sold 13- to 15-month-old steers for $1480, while JJ Gerathy, Errowanbang, sold 13- to 14-month-old Murray Grey steers for $1310. The steers were Ayr Park blood and tipped the scales at 428kg.
Thomas Bourke sold 14, 353kg, 13- to 14-month-old Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers for $1140.
Silvio Polinelli, Pepercorn Park, Bowen Park, sold 20, seven- to eight-month-old Angus steers for $1215. The steers weighed 264kg and were based on Gilmandyke and Dalwhinnie bloodlines.
Garfield Holdings sold 16, 393kg Angus steers for $1140, while S Weyman, Cowra, sold 396kg Angus/Simmental steers for $1290.
LA Muscat, Gorman's Hill, sold 384kg Angus steers for $1280 and Frank and Anne Condro, Wombeyan Caves, sold 373kg Angus steers for $1300.
Ann Walton, Mt Tennyson, Locksley, sold seven 351kg Limousin-cross steers for $1200, while Junony Pastoral Company sold 24, July-drop, 314kg Angus steers for $1260.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
