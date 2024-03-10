Gloucester yards 1014 in special female sale, cows top at $2775

More than 1000 head were yarded in the Ray White Livestock and Real Estate Gloucester annual female sale, with cows and calves topping at $2775.
Principal agent Ken Maslen said the yarding of 400 cows with calves averaged $1763, drawn from vendors in Gloucester, Dungog, and the Manning Valley.
Gwevi Pty Ltd, from the Manning Valley, sold the sale-topping pen of cows and calves bought by a Gloucester district interest.
Also selling well was a pen of Angus heifers with first calf at foot, account P. Stacker, Bulliac, that sold for $2600 to Gauci Commercial Enterprises Pty Ltd, Bucketts Way, Gloucester.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers topped at $2550 offered by Wallanbah Pastoral Company, Wallanbah.
Eric Schneider, Belbora, a repeat buyer at the annual sale and vendor of previous sale toppers in PTIC heifers, sold for $2110 to Connex Management, Bulliac.
Connex Management was also a vendor and sold three-in-one units, Hereford/Shorthorn cross, to Ralph's Creek, Yarras, for $2550.
PTIC cows topped at $1900 from Tovanakus, Coneac, sold to G Percell from Glen Ward.
Unjoined Heifers topped at $1150 on account of the Johnston Family from Invergordon to Chris Paterson Livestock, Tamworth.
Barrington Coast Beef, Bunyah also sold 15 PTIC Angus heifers for $1520 to Chris Paterson Livestock.
Yearling Angus heifers made to a top of $900 on account of Tovanakus, Coneac, to C and L Stewart, Bunyah.
Strong support from local and Lower and Upper Hunter interests with cattle also going as far as Central Queensland.
