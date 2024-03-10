The Land
Gloucester yards 1014 in special female sale, cows top at $2775

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 10 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 11:00am
This pen of PTIC heifers, account Eric Schneiders, sold for $2100 to Connex Management, Bulliac. Pictured are Ryan Dixon and Ken Maslen, Ray White Livestock and Real Estate Gloucester. Pictures supplied
This pen of PTIC heifers, account Eric Schneiders, sold for $2100 to Connex Management, Bulliac. Pictured are Ryan Dixon and Ken Maslen, Ray White Livestock and Real Estate Gloucester. Pictures supplied

More than 1000 head were yarded in the Ray White Livestock and Real Estate Gloucester annual female sale, with cows and calves topping at $2775.

