The Land
Home/News

'Thirst' for knowledge evident among Peter Westblade scholarship applicants

March 13 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Westblade Scholarship committee - Marty Moses, Sarah Weir, Sally Martin, Adele Smith, Mitch Rubie, Rachael Gawne and president Joe Walden.
Peter Westblade Scholarship committee - Marty Moses, Sarah Weir, Sally Martin, Adele Smith, Mitch Rubie, Rachael Gawne and president Joe Walden.

Keen interest in sheep and wool was evident during the Peter Westblade Scholarship's (PWS) annual Wyvern Training Weekend which was held 10-11th February, and hosted by TA Field Estates at their at the impressive Wyvern Station, Carathool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.