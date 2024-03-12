'Thirst' for knowledge evident among Peter Westblade scholarship applicants

Keen interest in sheep and wool was evident during the Peter Westblade Scholarship's (PWS) annual Wyvern Training Weekend which was held 10-11th February, and hosted by TA Field Estates at their at the impressive Wyvern Station, Carathool.
There were 70 in attendance over the weekend, including 31 official attendees (18-30-year-olds) hailing from NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.
In addition, the weekend was attended by presenters, PWS Committee, and representatives from the scholarship's sponsoring businesses, whose contribution to the PWS keeps the scholarship running and continuing to hold these great events.
The weekend topics included Stockmanship, Sheep Selection, Wool Marketing, Stock Health and Assessment, Business Skills, Mental Health, Professional Development and latest Ag Technologies presented by 15 industry professionals. T
Executive officer Peter Westblade Scholarship, Sarah Weir, said the presentations upskilled, educated, and empowered attendees, while keeping them updated on the latest in the sheep and wool industry, such as the current movements and consumer direction of the wool market and a presentation on the upcoming introduction of mandatory eIDs nationwide in 2025.
"The weekend was exceptionally informative and a wonderful networking opportunity for all in attendance," Ms Weir said.
"The Peter Westblade Scholarship Committee were incredibly impressed by the calibre of the 31 bright attendees, whose passion, commitment, and thirst for knowledge exhibited what a very bright future the sheep and wool industry has."
Joe Walden, PWS Chairman, said the young people coming in to the industry are exceedingly knowledgeable, dedicated and very supportive of one another.
"It is exciting to see where their roles take them as young leaders in the sheep and wool industry," Mr Walden said.
The Peter Westbalde Scholarship recipients will be announced on May 18 at the Annual PWS Ball, Wagga Wagga.
Quotes from attendees:
'We had some incredible speakers from all different parts of the sheep and wool industry and just had so much fun, we're so exhausted going home. I met some incredible people and enjoyed everyone's contribution and company, it really covered some amazing topics and couldn't recommend it more. I'll see everyone next year!'
'I had a great weekend at Wyvern, every year it just gets better. I really enjoyed all of our discussions around animal reproduction and the wool wise, it was really on topic for the stuff we are experiencing in our industry relating to sustainability and quality control. It was a great integration of eID tags and how we can use them in our businesses. Great weekend!'
'I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity to learn from so many industry experts and meet so many people. As someone starting out my career in the merino industry, the weekend was an excellent event'.
'I really enjoyed the stockmanship skills and got a lot out of it, and I'm super excited to continue learning about that side of things'
