Steers sell to $1220 at Dubbo's special weaner sale

Weaner cattle prices were generally cheaper than the most recent store sales during the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Premier Weaner Sale last Friday.
This trend was in line with a slight softening in the cattle market across the eastern states in the past week.
Agents yarded 2000 good quality weaner steers and heifers which attracted buying support from south-east Queensland, Tamworth, Coonamble, Warren, Forbes, Dunedoo and the local area.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported well-bred Angus weaners dominated the yarding.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $560 to $930 and when converted to cents a kilogram the tops of the Angus were about the 480c/kg mark.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers mostly ranged from $720 to $1120 and the Angus made up the bulk of this weight range and averaged $967.
Weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $800 to $1200, while those tipping the scales at more than 330kg ranged from $1040 to $1220.
Light weaner heifers attracted bids from $345 to $670, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $510 to $840.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers mostly sold from $800 to $990 and any pens weighing more than 330kg made $910 to $1000.
Dwyers Transport, Warren, sold 11, 353kg, seven- to eight-month-old, Waitara-blood Angus weaner steers for $1220, while WJ Thompson and CM Foran sold 13, 242kg, six- to eight-month-old, Coffin Creek-blood, weaned Angus steer for $1020..
Terra Pastoral, Dubbo, sold 19, seven- to eight-month-old, 288kg, Shorthorn weaner steers for $1030, while L and S Waters sold 321kg 10- to 12-month-old Angus/Hereford weaners for $1100.
TV and AP Larkings, Rallen, Tottenham, sold four 10- to 12-month-old 355kg Angus/Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1100.
Monte Carlo Pty Ltd, Stuart Town, sold 18, six- to 10-month-old, Hollywood-blood, 312kg, Angus weaner steer for $1200.
Ian and Ilka Grattan, Dubbo, sold 15, 10- to 12-month-old, 346kg, Kidman-blood, Angus weaner steers for $1210.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
