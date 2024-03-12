The Land
Emilia will compete for Golden Stencil at Sydney Royal Easter Show

March 12 2024 - 11:00am
CLASS ACT: TAFE NSW Hay wool classing graduate Emilia Browne has been selected to represent NSW at the prestigious Golden Stencil competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Photo: TAFE NSW
A TAFE NSW Hay graduating class has achieved a remarkable collective job outcome, with six out of the seven students all landing jobs within weeks of graduating and one class member being selected for the nation's most prestigious wool classing competition.

