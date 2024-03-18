Portugal is a new market for wool

The global wool industry, from paddock to consumer is a multi-billion dollar business, where long term dedication is a feature rather than a phenomenon.
The industry is backed by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), funded by a levy on Australian wool growers, who are always interested to hear first hand reports on the latest advances in promotion and building market share.
Julie Davies is the general manager, processing innovation and education extension at AWI, and she recently addressed those at the opening of the new Fox and Lillie wool store in Corowa.
"My role starts post farm - as soon as your beautiful wool gets exported overseas that's were we kick in," Ms Davies said.
"We work through the global supply chain working directly with early stage processors, spinners, knitters, weavers, dyers and finishers through to designers and brands to innovate process and product developments and support production through to commercialization."
Supporting her role, Ms Davies said AWI has sixteen technical managers based globally and working for the woolgrowers in places like China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, India, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, America, Portugal and Hong Kong.
"These technical team members come to AWI with absolute industry expertise in their individual line of experience and knowledge, whether it is spinning, dyeing or knitting," she said.
"The diversity within our team really enables us to penetrate the industry to innovate product through all aspects, not just in fashion and design."
Ms Davies said the role of the technical team is to be closely connected with the trade, keeping it updated with new technologies and processing, and understand where the market trends are going.
"We work through that supply chain with manufacturers, and I have to say a lot of those important collaborations don't cost money," she said.
"The industry is very keen on working with us to innovate product to designers and brands.
"We leverage those collaborations and work with them tightly and push those through to promotion at different trade shows that we exhibit at globally, and through regional product development centres."
The wool supply chain is really quite complex and Ms Davies said it is the job of her team to help the supply chain, the designers and the brands to understand the unique properties and value of wool.
"We are constantly educating and promoting, doing a lot of work with retailers and brands around the world," she said.
"We know there is a shift towards sustainable processes so we are combating the synthetics industry.
"We are being approached by more brands globally who sometimes have never used wool before but want to introduce wool to their collections - sports outdoor brands like Adidas, Nike - we are working with those brands to position wool into their collections as a more sustainable fibre."
Ms Davies said the global consumer is very focused on sustainability and especially in Europe where they have sustainable practices covering many processes.
"We are finding more and more brands are wanting to put wool into their ranges but also traditional brands like Zegna, Prada, that produce suiting, are now introducing more casual lines adding breath to their collections to target different consumers," she said.
"We know the industry are frustrated with the [low] wool price but I think the global economy is down and retail is struggling....in many product catagories"
However, Ms Davies is encouraged by the rising interest for wool and it's new found appeal to a wider consumer base.
"The Woolmark Company exhibit at global trade shows from yarn, fashion, sports, outdoor & workwear and interiors, and we are seeing an increasing number of visitors to our stands for information on wool and support with training, direct sourcing and product & processing knowledge" she said.
"Whereas eight years ago we would have to actively approach individual brands we now have industry directly approaching up for support"
Ms Davies told her audience that is where the technical team have the advantage, to help interested parties with support of their individual knowledge and particular expertise.
"We also carry out technical transfer - for instance if a textile manufacturer in Taiwan doesn't have the technology knowhow and expertise for dyeing and finishing wool, our technical team member will go into those organisations, help with that technical transfer and train staff," she said.
"It goes right through the supply chain where we are educating and encouraging the promotion and adoption of wool through processing and production.
As many families will attest, once you are committed to woolgrowing, it's not an industry that is so easy to step in and out of and Ms Davies said that applies to the supply chain as well.
"Once the industry are committed to processing wool, and producing woollen products, they are dedicated to it and they stay in it for the long haul," she said.
"So we have very solid partnerships throughout the world with China, India, Italy, and now Portugal which is a very interesting market for us.
"Post COVID, European brands have looked at alternate supply chain routes to source product closer to home and Portugal has emerged as a very strong producer of wool circular knit and weave producers.
"They are very interesting markets for us - Vietnam has taken off - we've been working there for over ten years, that's a very thriving business now.
"We think all of these developments are encouragement for the wool industry."
