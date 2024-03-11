Healey family bounces back to win 2024 Bathurst flock ewe competition

A Turondale operation that was heavily impacted by wild dogs has bounced back to win the Warwick Larnach Memorial Trophy at the 29th Rabobank Bathurst flock ewe competition.
Malcolm and Jodie Healey run a superfine flock on their 3786 hectare property, Box Hill.
Their numbers reduced to about 300 head after wild dogs reduced lambing rates to as low as 30 per cent, but they were now in the process of restocking.
Investing in 20 kilometres worth of electric fencing had been a game-changer, Mr Healey said.
"It is amazing to think we stopped what we did with seven wires," he said.
The flock is a Merryville and Grathlyn base and the Healeys have been using Yarrawonga rams for about 10 years.
Lambing was in September and had averaged 95pc over three years.
The 2022 drop consisted of 1200 head with a 20pc cull rate.
The property, which has steep hills throughout, has a basalt/slate soil base and receives an average 650 millimetre annual rainfall. The stocking rate is currently 1.8 dry sheep equivalent per hectare.
The wool cut in 2023 for the main fleece line averaged four kilograms per head and was down on previous years after issues with lice, he said. The flock sat at about a 16.2-micron fibre diameter.
Mr Healey said he did not pregnancy scan the ewes but instead wet and dried them to weed out any bad mothers.
Judges Stuart Murdoch, Murdoch Rural, Calala, and Alan McGufficke, Greendale Merinos, Cooma, noted the wool quality and the minimal variation throughout the flock.
Mr Murdoch said they were an even line and cut weight for their type.
"The Healeys had a defined breeding direction combined with a strong, simple management model," he said.
The Bob Bryden Memorial Trophy for second place went to Linda and Gordon Nash, Ulabri, Paling Yards.
The 759ha operation runs at a stocking rate of 5.4 DES/ha with 78pc retained of 611 head in the 2022 drop. Over three years lambing scans averaged 99.4pc.
Mr Nash said the flock had Merryville blood and he sourced Demondrille rams.
In 2023 the main fleece line had a fibre diameter of 17.7 micron and an average wool cut of 4.9kg per head.
The Landmark Trophy for third place went to Ann and Elsa Glanville, Duramana, for their Roseville Park-blood flock, while the encouragement award was presented to Emma and Michael Grabham, Peronne, Wiagdon.
The Bathurst Merino Association ran the event, which drew a solid crowd.
