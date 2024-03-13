Wether trial data provides benchmark for 2023 winners

The overall winners of the 2021 to 2023 Australian Merino Production Trial said the feedback they received helped reinforce the direction of their operation.
Pat and Marion Drew have a 405-hectare property in Bethungra and run about 1500 Pastora-blood Merino ewes.
Of these, about 40 per cent are put to Poll Dorset sires with the remaining 60pc put to Merinos.
Mrs Drew said they had not participated in wether trials for about eight years but found the feedback useful.
The relatively small size of their property meant it was crucial to be as productive as possible.
"We have to run a good show to make a good profit," Mrs Drew said.
Mr Drew said the trial results allowed them to benchmark their flock. The results were commercially relevant, too, he said.
"It helped reinforce what we were doing," he said.
Going forward, the goal was to increase the wool cut.
The operation had used electronic identification for about five years to record fibre diameter, fleece weight, and singles, twins and dries in the ewes.
Their lambing rate had improved up to 125 per cent, Mr Drew said, which he attributed to focusing on bodyweight at joining.
It had been a good season, although that had brought its own challenges with flies and worms and they carrying out regular worm tests to stay on top of the burden, he said.
The 2021 to 2023 trial ran two groups of 15 wethers at Kiargathur Station, Condobolin, and Kooringal, Wagga Wagga, with the aim of comparing wool production traits across the two environments.
Over the two year trial, the Drew's wethers had a combined lifetime value - which included four lots of wool results and a mutton value - of $563.71.
Prices for both the wool and mutton components were calculated on a five-year rolling average.
The Drew's wool value for the trial period sat at $98.85 per head with a fibre diameter of 17.6 micron, greasy wool weight of 7.9 kilograms, clean wool weight of 5kg, 88-millimetre staple and shorn bodyweight of 73.6kg.
The wethers also had a mutton value of $168.31.
Mr Drew said the bottom teams had the most to gain from the trial, as it allowed them to identify where they could make big improvements to their operation.
