Wether trial data provides benchmark for 2023 winners

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
March 14 2024 - 9:00am
Marion and Pat Drew, Bethungra, won the competition last year.
The overall winners of the 2021 to 2023 Australian Merino Production Trial said the feedback they received helped reinforce the direction of their operation.

Livestock editor

Livestock editor

