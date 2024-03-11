Unquoted, but not forgotten

The problem with investing in start-ups that are not quoted on the stock market - apart from the fact they are likely to go bust - is you hardly ever hear from them.
One unquoted company that does keep its investors informed is AirSeed Technologies, which uses drones to plant trees on a large scale at a fraction of the cost of conventional methods. Perhaps they're happy to issue regular bulletins because they seem to be doing well.
In the past six months AirSeed has won a series of awards and partnered with a range of other organisations including the Australian Red Cross, to expand disaster recovery and bushfire preparedness, Greening Australia, to restore alpine ash forests, Sportscraft, which is funding the planting of 20,000 seed pods at Nimmitabel, and the Nature Positive Economy Cooperative Research Centre.
Initial monitoring showed a trial planting in Mongolia last June is doing well.
AirSeed is now planning to commercialise its planting and measuring offering out to 2030 in the hope it will win contracts under the country's One Billion Trees Campaign.
Interest in the company's digital and scientific expertise is such that it is rebranding itself as not just a drone company.
It successfully raised $5.5 million privately from significant investors in October.
What the update does not say is anything about sales, cash balances or profit and loss. But so far this is one unquoted investment the Punter is comfortable with.
He decided not to put any money into the recent offer of unquoted shares in Veratin, a start-up making fertiliser and other products from low grade wool.
He may regret his caution - the company has just signed a two-year deal with a small agricultural supplier in WA for 10,000 litres a year of its fertiliser. The deal is worth a minimum of just $25,000, but may be a significant endorsement of the technology.
