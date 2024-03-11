Brenkley takes the honours at the Walcha Show ewe competition

A line of commercial ewes that any producer would love to have in the front paddock was judged the winner of this year's Walcha flock ewe competition.
The winning flock was entered by Mick Lisle, Brenkley, Walcha, and was judged by Scott Thrift, AWN's studstock sheep specialist. His associate judge was Mitchell Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.
Mr Thrift said the Brenkley ewes, which are principally Nerstane blood, but use sires bred by artificial breeding programs with industry-leading sires, were even for type, structure, conformation, softness, production, wool types, and bone, considering only a small number classed out.
"I would just like to see a little more wax and nourishment in your wool," Mr Thrift said.
In second place was Waterloo Station, Walcha, with Henry King representing his family at the awards presentation.
Mr Thrift said the Waterloo ewes, which are Yalgoo-blood, were "a good large run of commercial young maiden ewes of a type, and with soft productive skins".
"My only comment is I would like to see a little more evenness in your wool types, and fine-tuning lambing percentages to put more pressure on selection of what you are keeping in the flock," he said.
"A little more heavier classing would fine-tune wool types. Otherwise, it's a quality commercial flock. There wasn't a lot of difference between first and second placing."
Third place went to Angus and Elyse Laurie, Deloraine, Walcha, which Nerstane genetics in their flock.
Mr Thrift said the Deloraine ewes that are used in a the ram breeding program were very even in type, skins, wool, structure, and uniformity.
He said as a flock of commercial ewes, they were good types, structure, and softness.
"I would like to see a few more classed out in an initial classing," he said. "Where your tops are, where you are breeding your rams, is where your commercial flock should be.
"Some selection on free, softer and productive skins will help there.
"By freeing your (ewe's) skins up will help with fertility as well. The drop of young ewes presented this year long way in front of last year."
The presentation of the awards for the competition was made at the weekend's annual show.
Mr Thrift extended his thanks to the Walcha Show Society for the opportunity to come back and judge for the second year.
"I really enjoy judging and offering comments to help producers to lift their productivity."
