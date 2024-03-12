The Land
Bandi's Boy set for finals berth

By Virginia Harvey
March 12 2024 - 4:00pm
Longtime Forbes district farmer and owner/breeder John Woods was fondly remembered after Bandi's Boy won the $150,000 Newhaven Park South-East Racing Association Country Championship Qualifier at Moruya recently.

