Bandi's Boy set for finals berth

Longtime Forbes district farmer and owner/breeder John Woods was fondly remembered after Bandi's Boy won the $150,000 Newhaven Park South-East Racing Association Country Championship Qualifier at Moruya recently.
Tragically, John suddenly passed away before his home-bred galloper Bandi's Boy's big win, which took the gelding's earnings to $352,750.
By the Kooringal Stud, Wagga Wagga, based US-bred import The Brothers War, Bandi's Boy is prepared at Goulburn by Danny Williams, who took the quinella, another of his good gallopers Atmospheric Rock (by Your Song) runner-up, with Bon Hoffa gelding Bon Frankie third.
The quinella qualifies the pair for the $1 million Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick on April 6.
The Northern Rivers Racing Association qualifier was won by the Matt Dunn, Murwillumbah-trained Tribeca Star, while other successful qualifiers include Bianco Vilano and Lockdown Gamble.
By Foxwedge, the Ron Stubbs, Albury, trained Bianco Vilano won the Southern Districts feature, while Casino Prince gelding Lockdown Gamble, trained at Mudgee by David Smith, took the Central Districts qualifier.
The Scott Singleton trained, Russley Crown showed a clean pair of heels when leading all the way to take the Hunter and North West District's qualifier at Tamworth on Sunday.
Ridden by Mitch Stapleford for the Scone-based conditioner, Russley Crown defeated another Scone-trained (by Lyle Chandler) galloper, Rapbidash (by Supido).
"It has been a 12-month plan for the horse (Russley Crown)," Mr Singleton.
By the Victorian based sire Shamus Award, Russley Crown was cheered home by its Scone owner/breeders Wally and Anne Lanham.
While the Kris Lees conditioned Tavi Time won the Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championship Qualifier at Newcastle early this month, five-year-old Short Shorts took Hawkesbury's qualifier at its Clarendon track on Saturday.
A New Zealand-bred daughter of former GB-bred shuttler Iffraaj, Short Shorts is prepared at Hawkesbury by Brad Widdup.
Gaining its final line-up of competitors at qualifiers run at the state's five provincial tracks, the $1 million Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championship Final is scheduled for April 13, run on the second day of Randwick's The Championships.
For the next three Saturdays at Gosford, Kembla Grange and Wyong, respectively, a $150,000 qualifying feature will be staged, with the Provincial-Midway Championships' last chance wild card scheduled for Newcastle on April 3.
Following several placings with progeny, high profile Victorian-based shuttler Blue Point recorded his first Australian-bred winner when two-year-old Blue Rocket made a winning debut at Ascot in Perth recently.
Blue Point's other notable Australian first crop placegetters include second placed Blue Stratum (VRC Maribyrnong Plate-G3), and Reasonable Point (Talindert Stakes-LR) each at Flemington, while filly Efharisto was second in the NJC Max Lees Two-Year-Old feature at Newcastle.
Commanding a $44,000 service fee at Godolphin's Northwood Park at Seymour, the champion European sprinter, won 11 races from 20 starts, including the celebrated King Stand Stakes-G1 (twice) and Golden Jubilee Stakes-G1 at Royal Ascot in England.
By Godolphin's champion sire Shamardal, Blue Point has covered 482 mares in his four stud seasons in Australia.
Holmes A Court displayed juvenile ability with a convincing win in the $250,000 John McGrath Auto Black Opal Stakes-G3 at Canberra's first million-dollar program on Sunday.
Defeating hot favourite, Hellbent colt Fully Lit, Holmes A Court, who is trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, also secured a berth in the southern hemisphere's premier two-year-old event, the $5 million ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 at Rosehill on March 23.
Holmes A Court ($850,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale graduate) is by Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, based Capitalist, also sire of the third placed colt Amazing Eagle.
