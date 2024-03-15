The Land
Geoff Bush is a proud RAS Champion

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 16 2024 - 6:45am
Geoff Bush is a proud breeder of Hereford and Poll Hereford cattle at Cootamundra, and Champion of the RAS.
I've been lucky enough to being involved with the show all my life but especially since 1990 when I was one of the original rural achievers and to be asked back to steward in the cattle ring and then to be involved with their youth program.

- Geoff Bush, Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford studs, Cootamundra

For nearly half a century, Geoff Bush has been intimately involved with the Sydney Royal Easter Show; an association which began when his late father Fred Bush took the family's first draft of Herefords bred in the Kirraweena stud at Gunning to be judged.

