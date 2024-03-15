Geoff Bush is a proud RAS Champion

I've been lucky enough to being involved with the show all my life but especially since 1990 when I was one of the original rural achievers and to be asked back to steward in the cattle ring and then to be involved with their youth program.- Geoff Bush, Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford studs, Cootamundra
For nearly half a century, Geoff Bush has been intimately involved with the Sydney Royal Easter Show; an association which began when his late father Fred Bush took the family's first draft of Herefords bred in the Kirraweena stud at Gunning to be judged.
For 46 years, Geoff has been participating in the Sydney Royal Beef, Dairy Cattle, Sheep Fleece and Poultry Shows as well as the Rural Achiever program.
That lifelong commitment was recognised last year, when Geoff was acknowledged as a Champion of the RAS.
The Champions of the RAS Award is one of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's most prestigious awards, recognising outstanding service and dedication not only to the RAS but also to the broader agricultural community.
Then RAS president Michael Milner said when presenting the awards that the Sydney Royal Easter Show is a celebration of community drawing attention to the importance of agriculture to our society.
"Through their various roles our 2023 Champions of the RAS have become advocates, dedicating their time and expertise to help grow the Sydney Royal competition and their individual sectors."
Geoff said it was a great honour to be recognised for the effort over many years he has put into the Sydney Royal Easter Show to make it an attractive venue.
"It's a bit humbling really, because there are a lot of people in Sydney who do a lot of things over many years," he said.
"I've been lucky enough to be involved with the show all my life but especially since 1990 when I was one of the original rural achievers and to be asked back to steward in the cattle ring and then to be involved with their youth program."
Geoff is especially proud of his connection with the youth program, which he said has been built up over a couple of decades to where is now a prestigious commitment for young people with a bent for agriculture.
"To be recognised for all of that, along with actually exhibiting and showing our stud Herefords, amongst the many people who go to Sydney in the beef section every year, yes it is a great honour," he said.
Geoff first started to go to the Sydney Show when he was a very young lad.
"I was born into it," he said.
"My father after he started the Kirraweena stud in 1953 entered the calf from one of the cows he had bought for the 1954 show.
"And Kirraweena has shown continuously ever since that time.
"So it is hard to break that sort of tradition."
To take it a step further, and apart from helping his father prepare the cattle for show, Geoff said his first foray with events associated with shows and showing occurred during his time at high school.
"I started with the junior judging as a competitor," he recalled.
"And when I finished high school with my brother we started running a group final at our local Gunning Show."
Geoff said that judging event gave many other people the opportunity to go to Sydney even though he and his brother were of the age when they could have been competing.
"But we didn't," he said.
"After that when I became one of the original Rural Achievers, it just opened the door to many other opportunities.
"And to their credit, the Councillors on the RAS were very supportive and especially with getting youth competitions up and going."
Currently, besides the junior judging competitions and the paraders competitions, Geoff is among many breeders who are promoting a heifer fitting challenge and a youth show.
"That involves 80 to 100 competitors every year," he said.
"It gives them the chance to compete at the bigger shows in Australia."
It seems that every year, the gap between city and country is ever widening and the Sydney Royal Easter Show is one of the few events which can narrow that disconnection, and expose the origins of their food and the associated difficulties of production.
It is the one opportunity that can bring city people into the tradition of agricultural production, and it's a very significant part of what exhibitors do when supporting the show each year.
"It is so important that the Sydney Show continues to draw the best exhibitions of produce from the bush," Geoff said.
"Because when there are eighty to one hundred thousand people coming through the gate every day, and many venture down around the cattle areas, they are curious and it gives us a chance to actually answer their questions.
"We understand they have no idea where their produce comes from and we can also explain to them about how difficult it is to actually get that produce to the table and what we have to go through in the bush.
"There's nothing that can beat that close personal interaction - you can't have television programs, you can't have radio, you can't have anything that could adequately replace that conversation while looking at the animals.
"The Champions of the RAS is a great initiative and I am very proud of the honour, it was very nice of the society to do it for me and the other recipients."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.