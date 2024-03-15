There's no plants like home | In Fiona's Garden

One of the biggest changes during my gardening life has been the huge increase in the number of people growing Australian native plants.
This is partly because nurseries now offer a far bigger range of natives than they did even 20 years ago.
But our native plant botanic gardens are also making a major contribution.
Both here and internationally there is as much interest now in our amazingly rich local flora - estimated at over 21,000 vascular species in addition to the vast numbers of non-vascular species, fungi and lichens - as there was when our first botanic garden in Sydney was begun in 1816.
Apart from the vital role such gardens play in extending scientific knowledge of Australian plants they are becoming more and more inviting as destinations in their own right.
Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens has a native botanic garden annex at The Australian Native Botanic Garden, Mount Annan, near Campbelltown, that was built on the site of a former dairy farm and opened in 1988 as an NSW Government Bicentennial project.
At 416 hectares it is one of the world's biggest botanic gardens, with more than 183,000 plants in cultivation, from over 3,000 species.
Because the site is so large there is a sealed road round it for vehicles, with plenty of parking bays. Walking trails are well marked and include a Family Loop and a Kids' Loop.
Something I most love about visiting a botanic garden is discovering a new species of a genus that you already know.
Arriving at Mount Annan last week, we stopped at Car Park 3 and set off for the visitors' centre and, full disclosure, nursery (and cafe conveniently placed just beyond).
Immediately I was entranced by a new mint bush, the aptly named Prostanthera magnifica. A medium evergreen shrub (2.5 metres) from West Australia, it has striking mauve flowers with contrasting purple bracts.
Sadly for me it's frost tender but would be great for anyone living in a milder climate, and it likes dry conditions.
There's so much to see at Mount Annan that it helps to plan your visit.
Numerous highlights include the Conifer Garden (with a splendid horizontal sundial - your body casts the shadow), the Fruit Loop Garden - plants for food, tools and medicine - the Wattle Garden and the Banksia and Grevillea Garden.
We chose the Connections Garden, a "roofless museum" that explores the interdependence of people, fauna and plants.
It is preceded by extensive annual and perennial beds with many plants in flower in early March.
I admired kangaroo paws (Anigozanthos) in a variety of colours, tall mounds (1.5m) of Grevillea 'IvoryWhip' with creamy white blooms and a hedge of spiny saltbush (Chenopodium spinosum) flourishing in an uber dry position atop a retaining wall.
If gardens look good on a hot day (32 degrees Celsius) in late summer, they must be good gardens.
Mount Annan succeeds partly because its plants are so obviously happy in their environment. The informal design of winding paths, rocks, stone walls and water is a stunning showcase for the beauty and garden worthiness of so much of our native flora.
