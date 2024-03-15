The Land
Home/Rural Life

There's no plants like home | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
March 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The undulating site of the Australian Native Botanic Garden, Mount Annan provides microclimates for plants from around Australia. Picture supplied.
The undulating site of the Australian Native Botanic Garden, Mount Annan provides microclimates for plants from around Australia. Picture supplied.

One of the biggest changes during my gardening life has been the huge increase in the number of people growing Australian native plants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.