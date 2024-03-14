Boost in Japan's hunger for Aussie beef | The First Draft

There's plenty of good news for the beef industry when it comes to red meat exports.
February's beef export figures (published by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry) are in and there's some pretty hefty rises in volumes to key markets.
Global supply analyst for Meat and Livestock Australia Tim Jackson said the robust demand in key export markets and a global shift in supply, mean Australian exporters are well positioned to capitalise on increased production and address shortages from other suppliers on the world market.
Japan was the largest beef market for the first time since February 2023.
Mr Jackson said exports to Japan lifted 43 per cent year-on-year to 23,794 tonnes (shipped weight) during February.
Beef exports to the US climbed a significant 83pc year-on-year to 21,341t while exports to China lifted 26pc in the same period to 15,757t.
"The lift in exports to Japan is promising, coinciding with the clearance of the meat backlog in cold storage," he said.
Compared to 2023, Mr Jackson said beef in cold storage in Japan had fallen by 14pc, while in the US cold stores had declined 12pc, due to demand amid declining production.
"As such, the rise in exports to Japan is a promising signal that demand for Australian beef is robust in global markets, and that the increase in supply forecast in the recent cattle projections will be in high demand around the world," he said.
The ovine part of the red meat equation has also thrown up some remarkable results.
While in the saleyards the lamb market has been grappling to establish a firm footing this autumn, prices remain volatile.
Factors such as quality and supply across various saleyards continue to play on pricing.
On the other hand, combined lamb and mutton exports in February reached 52,351t, marking the highest export volume for any month on record.
Mr Jackson said lamb exports had been very high during the past few years.
"What makes this figure remarkable is that February is usually a month with relatively smaller export volumes," he said.
"Beyond being the shortest month, export volumes usually peak in the last three months of the year, as the spring flush yields increased production."
Australia's largest lamb market was the US, with exports rising 36pc year-on-year to 7543t, while exports to China lifted 15pc to 5215t.
Sale prices listed below are in cents a kilogram (liveweight).
NOWRA: (255 head) Vealers: 304-404; Yearling steers: 260-409.
MUDGEE: (1340 head) Vealers: 280-330; Yearling steers: 280-368; Yearling heifers: 205-303; Grown steers: 240-336; Heifers: to 307; Cows: 210-267.
MOSS VALE: (980 head) Vealers: 200-396; Yr steers: 160-410; Yr heifers: 144-406; Grown steers: 194-301; Heifers: 170-365; Cows: 150-255.
TENTERFIELD: (376 head) Vealers: 190-360; Yr steers: 250-330; Yr heifers: 206-233; Grown steers: 216-259; Heifers: 203-280; Cows: 20-239.
GRAFTON: (513 head) Vealers: 180-376; Yr steers: 200-348; Yr heifers: 190-298; Grown steers: 240-286; Heifers: 200-240; Cows: 60-239.
CAMDEN: (385 head) Vealers: 200-365; Yr steers: 245-398; Yr heifers: 228-392; Cows: 80-216.
