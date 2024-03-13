Snags notch up more than $200k and counting

The Sydney Royal Big Bush BBQ will make a welcome return in 2024.
The popular food stand incorporates a rotating roster throughout the entire show.
Each day, a new show society tests its barbecue skills in an effort to raise much-needed funds for its respective show.
Agricultural displays event manager Clarissa Doran said participating show societies raised $40,000 in 2023, which equates to 8000 sausages across 12 days of Sydney Royal.
"Since its inception in 2018, the Big Bush BBQ has raised more than $200,000, which will go straight back to regional NSW," Ms Doran said.
"We seek passionate NSW show societies willing to volunteer their time to oversee the barbecue from 8am to 4pm on a dedicated day of the show.
"All food, equipment and condiments are generously provided at no cost to the society, which means all funds raised will go straight back to the society and their community."
Fundraising will be used to replace gazebos and overhaul pavilion stands and equipment.
Funds raised will go towards merchandise and entertainment for their show.
The funds raised from the barbecue will go towards the ongoing fit-out of their showground facilities.
The show society is looking to purchase flat-packed cages to be used for the poultry section of the show, allowing for more poultry classes to be run.
This money raised will go towards their children's area at the show. In particular, the reptile display.
Fundraising will go towards running the 2025 show and payment for entertainment.
The committee will use the money raised for canteen improvements, such as extra power points and payment systems, to ensure the canteen can accommodate all patrons.
They are putting the money towards new cattle yard panels.
The committee would like to use the funds to continue improving and replacing their existing long-standing facilities, which various community organisations use.
The funds raised would be used to improve their secretary's office/ladies' auxiliary room, which needs new paint, floor sanding and shelving. As well as pay for the steel to make new seating around the grounds.
The junior committee would like to use the funds to run the Young Farmers Challenge, upgrade the display areas in the pavilion, the PA and the Wi-Fi system, and contribute to the construction of the all-purpose arena.
The society is fundraising for a large marquee that can be used for their animal nursery and other events throughout the year.
