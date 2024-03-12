Where are the genuine grass-fed beef genetics?

Genuine grass fed beef produced through a low input, regenerative grazing system is the way of the future, in one young beef producer's opinion.
However, he has found that the genetics to suit this type of operation are few and far between, with the majority of the industry so focused on breeding cattle to suit the feedlots.
"We've got these animals that are designed to eat grass, which is something we can't eat, but everything has become so focused on getting them into a feedlot - cattle have an unfair advantage in this regard, and the beef industry, if we're honest with ourselves, can never truly compete against pigs and chickens from the point of view of feeding grain," Mitch Lee said.
"Feedlots will always be important for beef production and creating a consistent product, I just don't feel like we're making the most of the unfair advantage ruminants have.
"One of the big reasons for grain feeding cattle is to create a consistent diet leading up to slaughter, this is possible on grass, it just takes a different type of management and the right genetics and that takes change, and people don't always like change."
Mr Lee manages Mining Vale, located 15 kilometres from Armidale, NSW. Making the move to the 300-hectare property has been the perfect opportunity for him to put into practice his learned theories and methods on regenerative grazing management.
"When I had the opportunity to give it a go, I just went at it and saw results quickly. Since doing time controlled grazing we have noticed the quality of pastures are improving and soil health is rapidly increasing.
"What we are trying to do is maximise everything we get from the land for free. Whether the rainfall we get is good or bad, we want to make the most of it, and with the grazing we are trying to do what's best for the grass, which in turn is what's best for the soil, and ultimately this is best for the animals. So everything just seems to spiral upward."
Using portable fencing and an improved water trough system, Mr Lee started splitting paddocks. One big mob of cattle is grazed in a small section for a short period, and then that paddock gets a rest period, depending on the growth rate of the plants. He said prior to taking over management, the owners had started a carbon project and recent re-testing has shown really positive results.
"I think in Australia there is a lot of unlocked potential in terms of grass finishing systems that we could better utilise through grazing and pasture management."
Mr Lee has bought-in trade cattle over the past few years. Looking to build a breeding herd, they have grown out heifers and selected the ideal types to retain.
"Ultimately we want a moderate to smaller framed animal that is going to do better through tougher times, and convert grass more efficiently.
"We have bought a lot of different cattle to trade, including cattle we knew wouldn't suit us long term, but the market still prefers them, and you just see whenever it comes into a tougher time, those types just don't hold up.
"So much of the industry is now focused on feedlots, which has made it hard to find the genetics we want for our system. We would like to breed an animal that can thrive on grass and suit a short-fed program if required, but not needing a long-fed program to be finished.
"Our interest is in grass fed genetics, which is genetics that are suited to do what cattle are designed to do - just eat grass."
Mr Lee said they had purchased bulls from Trio Angus as this stud also takes an interest in regenerative grazing. "When Trio Angus had a bushfire go through their property, followed by three years of drought, they were able to see what cows stood up to the tougher conditions."
"We've then gone even more extreme, using Pharo genetics, which are from America, they have cow herds all over, and it's all about breeding grass efficient animals."
Mr Lee said the past few years had been a steep learning curve. He is a firm believer that at times we do create our own situations. The summer of 2022/23 presented the driest on farm records, while in 2023 they received 40 per cent of their average rolling rainfall up until November.
"Last year was challenging but rewarding and it has created the blueprint in preparing for the next dry period."
From June 1 through to November, Mr Lee used 100 cells ranging from 0.2 to 5ha to counter the extreme dry spell. Using this grazing technique during the second driest year ever, by mid-November there were a number of paddocks with over 220 days rest.
"Last year we had over 200mm of rain less than the rain that fell 15km away, but that's just what we had, so we had to adjust our stocking rate for the rain we have, not what we wish we had.
"You have to make decisions on the cards that have been dealt in front of you, and it will always work out when you make early decisions, because you give yourself options.
"If we have another year where we receive less than 300mm of rainfall, I am very confident that we can still have pretty good production, because there is always so much of the property resting. If we've got one mob, and they are on a couple of hectares every day, the rest of the place only has one job, and that's to grow.
"There used to be a fertiliser program on Mining Vale, which was last applied in 2017, and there are plenty of places around the area that super every year. But through last year, I wouldn't have traded the pasture we had with any of them.
"How you manage your pasture is a lot more powerful than what you put on it. Moisture is the most important element and we choose to focus on that.
"We did supplement the cows with a dry lick and urea, which made a huge difference, and enabled them to utilise the dry feed, but there wouldn't have been too many places around here that weren't feeding last year.
"Our Angus heifers were able to maintain good condition with a calf at foot, right through until it rained, and they have just pregnancy tested back in calf with a conception rate of 89pc."
