Can training artificial intelligence to track feedlot cattle improve welfare?

It's hoped a new project using artificial intelligence to monitor animal behaviour will lead to better welfare outcomes - but first, the technology needs to be trained to recognise cattle.
Food Agility CRC, RMIT University and Harmony Agriculture and Food Company have partnered to deliver the two-year project, which began earlier this year.
It involves monitoring a pen of cattle 24/7 on camera at Dimboola Feedlot, Dimboola, Victoria.
Professor Ali Bab-Hadiashar, research leader at RMIT's Intelligent Automation Research Group, Melbourne, said it was possible the technology may be able to track behaviour to give alerts before animals become cast, and to better predict growth patterns.
However, it was still early days and Prof Bab-Hadiashar said while AI worked well in controlled settings, the feedlot environment made it a lot more challenging.
He said there had been some trial and error involved in the first part of the project, which involved installing four cameras around the pen that could capture where any beast was at any point in time.
Avoiding any disruption to feedlot operations and the fact pens were not in a perfectly rectangular shape made it hard, but the team had worked out a placement that allowed a bird's eye view.
Other challenges included flies on the lens and bugs swarming the infra-red camera at night, he said.
The cameras had been operating for about three months and most of the work so far had involved calibrating the recordings.
An automatic scale was also set to be installed at a water trough along with an RFID scanner, which would allow the team to ensure the animal's true identity matched the AI system.
Prof Bab-Hadiashar said collecting enough data and using it to train the system was no small feat.
"It's not trivial - conditions are very challenging. There's a huge variation of light... many of these animals are identical, so tracking them is really challenging," he said.
"At this stage what we're trying to do is make sure we can collate the data so where we know where the animals are.
"The other part that we've done is labelling data - and that's a very tedious thing.
"In order for AI to work we need to actually teach it.
"So first you need to teach it what a cow looks like, and you need many samples of that - different angles, different colours, different shapes.
"Then their behaviours - sitting, standing, walking, running, having aggressive behaviour, eating drinking.
"For people, you take them to the field and we usually learn by just one session, but for the machine it needs and lots and lots of training data."
The next few months would involve data collection with results to be analysed at the end of the year.
Prof Bab-Hadiashar said the hope was the technology would get to a point where it could track animals constantly and record what they were doing with regular frequency.
Behaviour could then be analysed, which could be correlated with an animal's weight gain and potentially used to build alert systems for animals that were at risk of becoming ill or cast.
He said the extensive amount of data collected could then be used for other projects going forward.
"First is to have this data - no one has anything like that to know exactly what they do," he said.
"All of these things that we are building, it becomes part of the technology, particularly that training database.
"If we have a database for recognising cows and their behaviour, then it can always be used.
"If the data is there, it can actually be analysed for many things."
A number of RMIT engineering students were involved in the project, ranging from undergraduate to post doc, and the project had also been an eye-opener for them, he said.
"RMIT is a city-based university, most of our students that come have never seen a farm or a feedlot," he said.
"This provides a really valuable education this project it's the first time they've come across anything like that."
Dimboola Feedlot is licensed to 4999 head and is almost exclusively first-cross Wagyu cattle.
Harmony Agriculture and Food Company chief executive Patrick Fellows said the operation was keen to trial AI as another tool to improve welfare.
"We're hoping that through the cameras, if we can get there eventually, we'll be able to earlier detect morbidity and then prevent mortality potentially," he said.
"If we can provide that information to staff at an earlier point in time it makes their job simpler and we then achieve a greater animal welfare outcome."
The earlier the detection of illness, the better chance an animal had of recovery, he said.
Even if it was not yet possible to generate a health warning system, having baseline behavioural data would still be valuable.
The system may be able to recognise individual behaviour, such as eating patterns, and issue alerts when they were disrupted. This could still indicate a particular animal may need to be checked, he said.
