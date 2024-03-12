Pull on your best boots for rural students

The current cost-of-living crisis is proving a major challenge for youth from rural and regional areas, and the Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) is taking action via its inaugural Boot Bash campaign on March 15.
Country students already have a harder hike when it comes to accessing post-school education and employment compared to their metropolitan counterparts, needing to travel greater distances and often leave home and their support network.
Of all students that CEF supported last year, 79 per cent had to leave home to access their education or employment, which comes at a huge cost, with fuel, accommodation, and other living and study-related expenses amounting to thousands of dollars each year.
In 2023, CEF supported 597 students from NSW access post-school education, training and employment through grants, scholarships, support services and resources.
"Our Boot Bash campaign aims to build awareness of the post-school education participation gap that exists between regional and metropolitan youth and raise additional funds for every CEF-supported student in 2024, which is particularly important in the face of the rising cost of living," CEF CEO Wendy Mason said.
CEF is encouraging people to wear their favourite boots for the Boot Bash and post photos on social media using the hashtags #CEFBootBash and #kickinitforeducationequality and bid on the AuctionsPlus Charity Auction between March 11 and 15.
To make a donation, visit cef.org.au/donations
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.