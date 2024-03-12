The Land
Pull on your best boots for rural students

March 12 2024 - 6:00pm
Student Heather Walker with her favourite pair of boots ahead of Boot Bash 2024. Picture supplied
The current cost-of-living crisis is proving a major challenge for youth from rural and regional areas, and the Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) is taking action via its inaugural Boot Bash campaign on March 15.

