Farmers call for supermarket food price transparency

The curtain has well and truly been pulled back on the profit push strategies of the supermarket sector - and it is clear inflation is no excuse for the cost of Australia's shopping trolley.
As grocery prices have skyrocketed by more than 14 per cent in the span of just two years, consumer confidence in the value for money provided by our supermarkets has plummeted by as much as 56 per cent.
Meanwhile, 15 per cent of Australian pear orchards have been bulldozed during the past 12 months and more farmers have walked off the land because the supermarket superpowers have failed to provide fair and transparent pricing.
Those numbers don't lie; certainly, there is a duopoly at play, and Australia's supermarket giants are slipping further down the list of most trusted brands. But still they shamelessly persist with the pricing behaviour that has driven the bottom line of farmers into near non-existence.
This week, we told a Senate Inquiry of the harm such a highly concentrated food and grocery sector has inflicted on the farmers that feed our nation.
Farmers face prices lower than the cost of production, contracts they can't negotiate, and agreements that can be pulled out from underneath their feet at any point in time.
This situation cannot continue, and we told the Senate there has never been a more critical time to crack down and make our Food and Grocery Code of Conduct mandatory and more enforceable, with real penalties for breaches.
Now, we urged, is the time to find ways to increase price transparency, add new supermarket competitors, and introduce divestiture powers to correct these gross market imbalances before it's too late.
We must move forward - and we all agree on that - but it must be towards a more viable future for consumers and farmers.
Our allies in New Zealand and Canada have enacted similar reform - so why can't we do the same?
The road to fairer prices may be a long one, but it's one we must take.
