The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Farmers call for supermarket food price transparency

March 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supermarkets under scrutiny over food costs - The Canberra Times - Canberra, ACT
Supermarkets under scrutiny over food costs - The Canberra Times - Canberra, ACT

The curtain has well and truly been pulled back on the profit push strategies of the supermarket sector - and it is clear inflation is no excuse for the cost of Australia's shopping trolley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.