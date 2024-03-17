Decades spent cooking for shearers inspires a cookbook

Carolyn Rees has always loved cooking and how it brought people together, particularly families.
Over the years, she floated the idea of writing a cookbook with family, and in 2023, that became a reality when Shear Delights, which she wrote and published, came to life.
Mrs Rees has been cooking for shearers since she married into the Rees family, Bellevue Station, Ivanhoe, 36 years ago.
Her mother-in-law Marie taught her the tricks of the trade.
"We always talked about writing a shearers' cookbook together," Mrs Rees said.
"My daughter Carlie, who owns Just Shear (an online custom clothing/accessories store), came to me 18 months ago and said, 'Mum, we need to have a serious talk. You need to do this shearers' cookbook you've always talked about doing. I have the perfect platform with Just Shear, and there's a huge need for it'."
Shear Delights is being hailed as a valuable handbook for shearer cooks, with all the time-consuming preparation already done.
As the Shear Delights Cookbook slogan states, 'Ewe wool love cooking for shearers, family and crowds'.
Shear Delights has 144 recipes and is designed to feed 12 workers over two weeks, but the recipes can be adapted to feed double that number of just two people.
It includes menus, a grocery list for cooking every recipe in the book, tricks of the trade, a day-in-advance preparation checklist, time management advice, a handy appliances and tools list, a shearer's timetable, the costs of inflation and even advice on how to wrap sandwiches.
Shear Delights was many decades in the making, a culmination of years spent in the kitchen creating meals for family, friends and, of course, shearing teams.
"For the past 34 years, I have compiled a folder of recipes, menu plans, and grocery lists for my personal use at shearing time," Mrs Rees said.
"It then took me 12 months to finetune, test and convert a 'dash of this' and a 'pinch of that' into proper measurements.
"I tend to cook more by feel and sight rather than follow the recipes exactly.
"So once I wrote all the recipes out, I cooked each one, tweaking it to perfection.
"Then I asked family and friends to try the recipes to see if they were clear and simple to follow."
Now my grandchildren stand on a chair beside me, and this ignites my love for food preparation and the passing down of traditional family recipes.- Carolyn Rees
Mrs Rees, who grew up on a vineyard near Red Cliffs in the north west corner of Victoria, said one of her favourite aspects of living on the land was raising children with good work ethics.
"I love the whole family environment of working together, making memories, and then recounting them around the kitchen table with laughter," she said.
Mrs Rees developed a passion for cooking in her formative years.
"My Nanna was a beautiful cook, and my Mum always welcomed my two sisters and me into the kitchen," she said.
"We were making cakes on our own by the age of 10.
"Now my grandchildren stand on a chair beside me, and this ignites my love for food preparation and the passing down of traditional family recipes.
Mrs Rees said it took "good organisation and pride in what you do" to be a shearers' cook.
And she can recall plenty of comical moments from her time spent cooking for shearing teams.
"One year, the shearers thought it would be hilarious to put a big rubber snake in the doorway," she said.
"I was in a hurry to get the ice cream and screamed the roof off."
Shear Delights marks Mrs Rees's first venture into the publishing world.
When asked if another cookbook might follow, Mrs Rees remained open-minded.
"Not just yet, however, the feedback from Shear Delights is exciting and I have many more recipes in my collection," she said.
The cookbook also offers a glimpse into station life with 128 photos of the family working and living on the land, shearers in action, sunsets, dust storms and more.
Sales have already taken the Shear Delights cookbook abroad to countries such as New Zealand, America, Finland and Denmark.
Shear Delights retails at $55 for the A4 size and $45 for the newly released A5.
You can order your copy online from the Just Shear website (justshear.com) or pick up a copy if you're in the areas of the following stockists: Shear Outback Hay, Ruby's Cargo, Wentworth, Wendy's Servo, Ivanhoe, East to West Clothing, Yass, Shearing World Naracoorte, South Australia, or Maitland Post Office, SA.
Follow shear.delights.cookbook on Instagram.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.