Summer rain boosts hay supply this season

The hay drought might finally be breaking as supply outpaces demand in the NSW hay market.
This comes after summer rain provided opportunistic cuts for many areas of the state, while rain in December and January has eased demand on the back of improved pasture availability.
Treasurer of the Australian Fodder Industry Association Frank McRae said good rain in many areas had produced better than expected quality hay.
"Most buyers are probably looking for quality and I think it was probably better than anticipated," he said.
"The 2023-24 season stuff is pretty good, so you would be looking at buying quality, but you're probably going to pay a bit more."
Mr McRae said the increased opportunity hay cut this summer included more quality lucerne hay, despite challenges of humidity when it came to curing.
And while there was more quality available, there also remained some cheaper, older hay carried over from 2022-23.
Also helping supply was the improved pasture situation through this past summer that reduced demand.
"Generally, I haven't seen the hay trucks moving in the last few weeks that we were seeing prior to that," he said.
As for price, Mr McRae expects things to remain reasonably steady into winter, as producers in most areas start to look for rain again and as their stock begin to chew through existing pastures.
Across NSW, lucerne hay was making between $350/tonne and $400/tonne, with cereal hay between $240/t and $330/t, and pasture hay between $240/t and $330/t.
The Green family has been growing hay just south of Forbes for more than 50 years and Mark Green believes the hay game is a waiting game.
Green Partnership gets four to five cuts a year, averaging around 2.5 tonnes a hectare on irrigated hay country. He expects higher demand later in the year.
"There isn't a lot of demand around now because there is feed on the ground due to the rain," he said.
"But there is no glut. When it gets colder and if there isn't an autumn break, people will be looking for high quality hay further into winter.
"I don't go chasing sales, I'm happy to wait for the phone to start ringing."
Demand for hay was buoyant but not manic, according to long-term member and former chair of the Cockburn Valley Water Users Association, Ian Coxhead.
Mr Coxhead and his family farm lucerne hay on flats along the Cockburn River near Nemingha.
He said concern about the possibility of an approaching dry winter was boosting demand, and in his region where the rain was more limited through summer, stocks had remained slightly lower.
He said irrigated lucerne still needed rain to perform at its best, which made for a tricky summer.
However, hay was still being cut in the region, including in the Manilla area, where Dwight and Emily Gall (also on our cover) had finished collecting 2200 bales from a 14-hectare cut on Sunday afternoon.
The couple are part of a family irrigation enterprise, comprising Murunda and Summerfield, north of Manilla. Watered from the Manilla River, below Split Rock Dam, the lucerne hay was destined for horse consumption, and Mr Gall was pleased with what had been number five from their usual six to seven hay cuts.
He said demand had slowed, but was picking up again and prices for the small square bales were currently between $18 to $20.
"Most people are on that price. There's a few advertising for less, but who knows what the quality is like," he said.
Hunter Valley hay grower Jonno Giles is producing more hay than he can sell after good summer rain and a good fertiliser program on his 57-hectare operation.
Mr Giles owns Milbrodale Hay, Milbrodale, producing a variety of hay and silage for livestock and specialising in Rhodes grass hay supplied to race horse trainers in Newcastle and studs in the Hunter Valley.
Yields have been so good that Mr Giles is cutting as much as 5000 small bales in smaller paddocks where in other seasons he was only getting a couple of hundred.
The seasonal conditions have created good growth, but also created a problem for Mr Giles "because everybody's getting their own pasture".
During winter when his hay growth is slow, Mr Giles also becomes a broker to help meet demand.
