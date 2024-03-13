The Land
Hunter dry sticks tight

By Simon Chamberlain
March 13 2024 - 5:00pm
Hunter local government areas showing the areas of drought and intense drought on the DPI Combined Drought Indicator map. Forecast rain will be light and scattered.
The Hunter Valley continues to miss the rain, including around Dungog, where Upper Hunter member Dave Layzell says the district has also missed out on resilience support.

