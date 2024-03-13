Hunter dry sticks tight

The Hunter Valley continues to miss the rain, including around Dungog, where Upper Hunter member Dave Layzell says the district has also missed out on resilience support.
He said Dungog was among the first in the Hunter region to be identified by the Department of Primary Industries as drought-affected in June last year, and now it needs urgent support.
Mr Layzell has written to the NSW government seeking clarification on why the area has been excluded from a grants program.
"According to the Combined Drought Indicator, the situation only deteriorated during spring and summer, with the most recent report for January 2024 showing Dungog and much of my electorate as being in drought," he said.
The Singleton, Muswellbrook, and Upper Hunter Shire councils announced last month they have received $450,000 to develop and start delivering the Upper Hunter Drought Resilience Plan.
"I am at a loss to explain how Dungog can have the DPI describe it as experiencing drought, yet the NSW Government has not assisted the local community in building drought resilience," he said.
Mr Layzell has suggested to the Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, Tara Moriarity, that the Upper Hunter Drought Resilience Plan be expanded to include the Dungog LGA.
"Alternatively, the Cessnock, Maitland and Mid Coast council areas on either side of Dungog - located within the eastern flank of the Hunter Local Land Services catchment - could form a further Drought Resilience Planning area."
The Scone Advocate, meanwhile, has reported in the past week that the Hunter Valley is perhaps the one region of the state to agree with the Bureau of Meteorology's El Nino predictions with dry weather arriving in spring and hanging around ever since.
The three local government areas of the Upper Hunter contain the state's only intense drought impacted localities.
The region also contains the majority of the state's drought affected districts with the remaining areas found in pockets on the North Coast and South Coast.
The Advocate said a record dry spring established a pattern for the Upper Hunter before some storm rain in early summer provided a reprieve for those lucky enough to be under the storms.
However, the storms were few and far between and there has been virtually no run-off to replenish on-farm water supplies in the region.
Meanwhile a trough will cross the state this weekend with a cool change to follow but the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting only isolated light showers in the drought affected districts, with most rain falling in the lower Hunter.
