Growers grapple with grain price slump

By James Massina, Awb Cargill
March 13 2024 - 3:00pm
Depending on location, wheat is down $50-$80 a tonne since harvest. Picture via Shutterstock
Values for most commodities have been on the slide in recent weeks, some more so than others.

