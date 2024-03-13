Growers grapple with grain price slump

Values for most commodities have been on the slide in recent weeks, some more so than others.
Depending on location, wheat is down $50-$80 a tonne since harvest, barley is down slightly and canola, while it has had its ups and downs, is also below prices seen at harvest.
Understandably, grower engagement has been sporadic in this period, with growers grappling with lower prices.
Growers are historically undersold on all commodities, with canola the real standout, with a lot of tonnes still sitting in the BHC system and on farm.
Typically, by this time of year, 80 per cent of canola would have already been sold, however, the number this year is considerably lower.
Tonnes are trading on the "up" days $640-$650/t delivered to Newcastle, getting engagement from the grower.
From a wheat perspective, demand from both the export and domestic customer has been largely absent of late.
Couple that with a new crop market that has been under noticeable pressure, and the old crop market is getting pushed down with it.
Soil moisture levels through much of the east coast are plentiful with planting not too far away.
Rumours China has cancelled US purchases of wheat and European values that seem to push lower every day are providing the impetus for our markets to move in tandem with global values.
Barley is a slightly different story, with values seemingly having found a floor and holding up relatively well compared to wheat.
Sorghum harvest is gaining momentum and, from a pricing perspective, looks expensive into the domestic market at current values.
With values only $10-$20/t under barley and wheat, there will need to be demand from the export customer to maintain values.
And with many crop forecasts now exceeding two million tonnes, we will need a reasonable sized bulk and container program to achieve this.
Quality so far has been very good, and this is expected to continue, barring any significant widespread weather event.
As sowing approaches and provided soil moisture remains ample, the expectation is unsold tonnes will keep coming to market and meet prevailing market prices.
There will invariably be cereals kept on farm and carried post-June as a financial strategy and drought hedge.
The market since harvest has so far not been friendly to those carrying grain, however, opportunities to exit these positions will invariably present over coming months.
Whether we see values similar to or better than harvest remains to be seen.
