The Land
Home/Rural Life

Trundle hosts NSW Sand Greens Tournament

David Ellery
By David Ellery
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer greenkeeper Dave Morrsion, greenkeeper Mick Skinner, and Trundle Golfers president Suellen Taylor. Picture by David Ellery
Volunteer greenkeeper Dave Morrsion, greenkeeper Mick Skinner, and Trundle Golfers president Suellen Taylor. Picture by David Ellery

At least 200 golfers from across NSW and southern Queensland converged on Trundle in the state's Central West on the weekend for the NSW 2024 Sand Greens Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Ellery

David Ellery

Opinion co-ordinator

Bushwalker, runner, dog owner, and car buff

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.