Out and about at the inaugural Springfield Splendour

Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge hosted the inaugural Springfield Splendour event on Saturday, March 9, which raised money for Liverpool Plains charity Farming for Kids.
Coordinated by a committee of 14 local women, the event raised moret han $35,000 through sponsorship, a live auction taken care of by Tom Tanner from Davidson Cameron Co, and raffle ticket sales.
Styling and planning was undertaken by Hi Hilda, with the flowers by Posies, and
Guests were served delicious food by Relish Catering and drinks by Josephines Drinks
While MC Shaun Pyne and band, Phonic, kept people entertained well into the night.
