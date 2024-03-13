The Land
Out and about at the inaugural Springfield Splendour

March 13 2024 - 7:00pm
Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge hosted the inaugural Springfield Splendour event on Saturday, March 9, which raised money for Liverpool Plains charity Farming for Kids.

